2022 Week 10 SEC Baseball Scoreboard, Standings

Here are the results from around the SEC during the 10th week of the 2022 season…

Midweek Games

Alabama

vs. UAB

—Tuesday: L, 7-6 Arkansas

vs. Arkansas State

—Tuesday: W, 10-1

—Wednesday: W, 10-3 Auburn

vs. Alabama State

—Tuesday: W, 6-5 (10 inn.) vs. Kennesaw State

—Wednesday: W, 14-1 Florida

vs. Stetson

—Tuesday: W, 10-8 Georgia

vs. Clemson

—Tuesday: L, 8-4 Kentucky

at Louisville

—Tuesday: L, 4-2 LSU

vs. Louisiana-Lafayette

—Tuesday: W, 8-4 Mississippi State

vs. Jackson State

—Tuesday: W, 17-2 (7 inn.) Missouri

vs. Missouri State

—Tuesday: W, 6-5 Ole Miss

vs. Southeast Missouri State

—Tuesday: L, 13-3 South Carolina

at Winthrop

—Wednesday: W, 5-2 Tennessee

vs. Bellarmine

—Tuesday: W, 9-3 Texas A&M

vs. Dallas Baptist

—Tuesday: W, 14-1 Vanderbilt

vs. Tennessee Tech

—Tuesday: W, 7-0

Conference Play

Arkansas at Texas A&M (A&M won 2 of 3)

—Friday: A&M, 2-1

—Saturday: ARK, 3-1

—Sunday: A&M, 11-10 Georgia at Alabama (UGA won 2 of 3)

—Friday: UGA, 4-2

—Saturday: UGA, 3-0

—Sunday: ALA, 3-0 Mississippi State at Ole Miss (MSU won 2 of 3)

—Thursday: MISS, 4-2

—Friday: MSU, 10-7

—Saturday: MSU, 7-6 (11 inn.) Missouri at LSU (LSU sweep)

—Thursday: LSU, 5-3

—Friday: LSU, 4-3 (10 inn.)

—Saturday: LSU, 8-6 South Carolina at Auburn (AUB sweep)

—Friday: AUB, 6-3

—Saturday: AUB, 8-6

—Sunday: AUB, 2-0 Tennessee at Florida (TENN sweep)

—Friday: TENN, 8-2

—Saturday: TENN, 3-0

—Sunday: TENN, 6-4 (11 inn.) Vanderbilt at Kentucky (VAN won 2 of 3)

—Friday: VAN, 10-0

—Saturday: KENT, 3-2

—Sunday: VAN, 5-3

Conference Standings

SEC West Team Conference Games Back Overall SEC Series Results 1. Arkansas 12-6 -- 31-9 4-2 2. Auburn 11-7 1 29-12 4-2 t-3. LSU 10-8 2 27-12 3-3 t-3. Texas A&M 10-8 2 25-14 4-2 5. Alabama 9-9 3 24-17 2-4 6. Mississippi State 8-10 4 24-17 3-3 7. Ole Miss 6-12 6 22-17 2-4