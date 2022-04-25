 HawgBeat - 2022 Week 10 SEC Baseball Scoreboard, Standings
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-25 09:14:17 -0500') }} baseball Edit

2022 Week 10 SEC Baseball Scoreboard, Standings

Andrew Hutchinson
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch

Here are the results from around the SEC during the 10th week of the 2022 season…

Midweek Games

Alabama
vs. UAB
—Tuesday: L, 7-6

Arkansas
vs. Arkansas State
—Tuesday: W, 10-1
—Wednesday: W, 10-3

Auburn
vs. Alabama State
—Tuesday: W, 6-5 (10 inn.)

vs. Kennesaw State
—Wednesday: W, 14-1

Florida
vs. Stetson
—Tuesday: W, 10-8

Georgia
vs. Clemson
—Tuesday: L, 8-4

Kentucky
at Louisville
—Tuesday: L, 4-2

LSU
vs. Louisiana-Lafayette
—Tuesday: W, 8-4

Mississippi State
vs. Jackson State
—Tuesday: W, 17-2 (7 inn.)

Missouri
vs. Missouri State
—Tuesday: W, 6-5

Ole Miss
vs. Southeast Missouri State
—Tuesday: L, 13-3

South Carolina
at Winthrop
—Wednesday: W, 5-2

Tennessee
vs. Bellarmine
—Tuesday: W, 9-3

Texas A&M
vs. Dallas Baptist
—Tuesday: W, 14-1

Vanderbilt
vs. Tennessee Tech
—Tuesday: W, 7-0

Conference Play

Arkansas at Texas A&M (A&M won 2 of 3)
—Friday: A&M, 2-1
—Saturday: ARK, 3-1
—Sunday: A&M, 11-10

Georgia at Alabama (UGA won 2 of 3)
—Friday: UGA, 4-2
—Saturday: UGA, 3-0
—Sunday: ALA, 3-0

Mississippi State at Ole Miss (MSU won 2 of 3)
—Thursday: MISS, 4-2
—Friday: MSU, 10-7
—Saturday: MSU, 7-6 (11 inn.)

Missouri at LSU (LSU sweep)
—Thursday: LSU, 5-3
—Friday: LSU, 4-3 (10 inn.)
—Saturday: LSU, 8-6

South Carolina at Auburn (AUB sweep)
—Friday: AUB, 6-3
—Saturday: AUB, 8-6
—Sunday: AUB, 2-0

Tennessee at Florida (TENN sweep)
—Friday: TENN, 8-2
—Saturday: TENN, 3-0
—Sunday: TENN, 6-4 (11 inn.)

Vanderbilt at Kentucky (VAN won 2 of 3)
—Friday: VAN, 10-0
—Saturday: KENT, 3-2
—Sunday: VAN, 5-3

Conference Standings

SEC West
Team Conference Games Back Overall SEC Series Results

1. Arkansas

12-6

--

31-9

4-2

2. Auburn

11-7

1

29-12

4-2

t-3. LSU

10-8

2

27-12

3-3

t-3. Texas A&M

10-8

2

25-14

4-2

5. Alabama

9-9

3

24-17

2-4

6. Mississippi State

8-10

4

24-17

3-3

7. Ole Miss

6-12

6

22-17

2-4
SEC East
Team Conference Games Back Overall SEC Series Results

1. Tennessee

17-1

--

37-3

6-0

2. Georgia

11-7

6

28-12

4-2

3. Vanderbilt

9-9

8

28-11

3-3

t-4. Florida

6-12

11

23-17

2-4

t-4. Kentucky

6-12

11

22-18

1-5

t-4. South Carolina

6-12

11

19-20

2-4

7. Missouri

5-13

12

22-15

2-4

