2022 Week 10 SEC Baseball Scoreboard, Standings
College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.
Here are the results from around the SEC during the 10th week of the 2022 season…
Midweek Games
Alabama
vs. UAB
—Tuesday: L, 7-6
Arkansas
vs. Arkansas State
—Tuesday: W, 10-1
—Wednesday: W, 10-3
Auburn
vs. Alabama State
—Tuesday: W, 6-5 (10 inn.)
vs. Kennesaw State
—Wednesday: W, 14-1
Florida
vs. Stetson
—Tuesday: W, 10-8
Georgia
vs. Clemson
—Tuesday: L, 8-4
Kentucky
at Louisville
—Tuesday: L, 4-2
LSU
vs. Louisiana-Lafayette
—Tuesday: W, 8-4
Mississippi State
vs. Jackson State
—Tuesday: W, 17-2 (7 inn.)
Missouri
vs. Missouri State
—Tuesday: W, 6-5
Ole Miss
vs. Southeast Missouri State
—Tuesday: L, 13-3
South Carolina
at Winthrop
—Wednesday: W, 5-2
Tennessee
vs. Bellarmine
—Tuesday: W, 9-3
Texas A&M
vs. Dallas Baptist
—Tuesday: W, 14-1
Vanderbilt
vs. Tennessee Tech
—Tuesday: W, 7-0
Conference Play
Arkansas at Texas A&M (A&M won 2 of 3)
—Friday: A&M, 2-1
—Saturday: ARK, 3-1
—Sunday: A&M, 11-10
Georgia at Alabama (UGA won 2 of 3)
—Friday: UGA, 4-2
—Saturday: UGA, 3-0
—Sunday: ALA, 3-0
Mississippi State at Ole Miss (MSU won 2 of 3)
—Thursday: MISS, 4-2
—Friday: MSU, 10-7
—Saturday: MSU, 7-6 (11 inn.)
Missouri at LSU (LSU sweep)
—Thursday: LSU, 5-3
—Friday: LSU, 4-3 (10 inn.)
—Saturday: LSU, 8-6
South Carolina at Auburn (AUB sweep)
—Friday: AUB, 6-3
—Saturday: AUB, 8-6
—Sunday: AUB, 2-0
Tennessee at Florida (TENN sweep)
—Friday: TENN, 8-2
—Saturday: TENN, 3-0
—Sunday: TENN, 6-4 (11 inn.)
Vanderbilt at Kentucky (VAN won 2 of 3)
—Friday: VAN, 10-0
—Saturday: KENT, 3-2
—Sunday: VAN, 5-3
Conference Standings
|Team
|Conference
|Games Back
|Overall
|SEC Series Results
|
1. Arkansas
|
12-6
|
--
|
31-9
|
4-2
|
2. Auburn
|
11-7
|
1
|
29-12
|
4-2
|
t-3. LSU
|
10-8
|
2
|
27-12
|
3-3
|
t-3. Texas A&M
|
10-8
|
2
|
25-14
|
4-2
|
5. Alabama
|
9-9
|
3
|
24-17
|
2-4
|
6. Mississippi State
|
8-10
|
4
|
24-17
|
3-3
|
7. Ole Miss
|
6-12
|
6
|
22-17
|
2-4
|Team
|Conference
|Games Back
|Overall
|SEC Series Results
|
1. Tennessee
|
17-1
|
--
|
37-3
|
6-0
|
2. Georgia
|
11-7
|
6
|
28-12
|
4-2
|
3. Vanderbilt
|
9-9
|
8
|
28-11
|
3-3
|
t-4. Florida
|
6-12
|
11
|
23-17
|
2-4
|
t-4. Kentucky
|
6-12
|
11
|
22-18
|
1-5
|
t-4. South Carolina
|
6-12
|
11
|
19-20
|
2-4
|
7. Missouri
|
5-13
|
12
|
22-15
|
2-4