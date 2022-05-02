2022 Week 11 SEC Baseball Scoreboard, Standings

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

Here are the results from around the SEC during the 11th week of the 2022 season…

Midweek Games

Alabama

at Samford

—Tuesday: W, 9-3 Arkansas

vs. Central Arkansas (North Little Rock, Ark.)

—Tuesday: W, 2-1 (10 inn.) Auburn

at Jacksonville State

—Tuesday: W, 8-4 Georgia

vs. Georgia State

—Tuesday: W, 16-1 Kentucky

vs. Dayton

—Tuesday: W, 12-1 (7 inn.) LSU

at New Orleans

—Tuesday: L, 9-4 Mississippi State

vs. Ole Miss (Pearl, Miss.)

—Tuesday: L, 5-2 Missouri

at Missouri State

—Tuesday: L, 3-2 Ole Miss

vs. Mississippi State (Pearl, Miss.)

—Tuesday: W, 5-2 Tennessee

vs. Xavier

—Tuesday: W, 10-1 Texas A&M

vs. Sam Houston

—Tuesday: canceled

Conference Play

Alabama at South Carolina (SC sweep)

—Thursday: SC, 6-5

—Friday: SC, 2-1

—Saturday: SC, 11-5 Auburn at Tennessee (TENN won 2 of 3)

—Friday: TENN, 17-4

—Saturday: AUB, 8-6

—Sunday: TENN, 5-3 Georgia at LSU (LSU won 2 of 3)

—Friday: LSU, 6-2

—Saturday: UGA, 12-7

—Sunday: LSU, 4-3 Kentucky at Florida (FLA won 2 of 3)

—Friday: FLA, 9-2

—Saturday: FLA, 9-1

—Sunday: KENT, 8-1 Mississippi State at Missouri (MIZZ won 2 of 3)

—Friday: MSU, 13-4

—Saturday: MIZZ, 19-8

—Sunday: MIZZ, 7-6 Ole Miss at Arkansas (ARK won 2 of 3)

—Friday: MISS, 4-2

—Saturday: ARK, 6-3

—Sunday: ARK, 4-3 Texas A&M at Vanderbilt (A&M won 2 of 3)

—Thursday: A&M, 5-1

—Friday: VAN, 11-1

—Saturday: A&M, 12-4

Conference Standings

SEC West Team SEC Games Back Overall SEC Series Results Remaining Series 1. Arkansas 14-7 -- 34-10 5-2 at AUB vs. VAN at ALA t-2. Auburn 12-9 2 31-14 4-3 vs. ARK vs. ALA at KENT t-2. LSU 12-9 2 29-14 4-3 at ALA vs. MISS at VAN t-2. Texas A&M 12-9 2 27-15 5-2 vs. SC vs. MSU at MISS t-5. Alabama 9-12 5 25-20 2-5 vs. LSU at AUB vs. ARK t-5. Mississippi State 9-12 5 25-20 3-4 vs. FLA at A&M vs. TENN 7. Ole Miss 7-14 7 24-19 2-5 vs. MIZZ at LSU vs. A&M