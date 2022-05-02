2022 Week 11 SEC Baseball Scoreboard, Standings
Here are the results from around the SEC during the 11th week of the 2022 season…
Midweek Games
Alabama
at Samford
—Tuesday: W, 9-3
Arkansas
vs. Central Arkansas (North Little Rock, Ark.)
—Tuesday: W, 2-1 (10 inn.)
Auburn
at Jacksonville State
—Tuesday: W, 8-4
Georgia
vs. Georgia State
—Tuesday: W, 16-1
Kentucky
vs. Dayton
—Tuesday: W, 12-1 (7 inn.)
LSU
at New Orleans
—Tuesday: L, 9-4
Mississippi State
vs. Ole Miss (Pearl, Miss.)
—Tuesday: L, 5-2
Missouri
at Missouri State
—Tuesday: L, 3-2
Ole Miss
vs. Mississippi State (Pearl, Miss.)
—Tuesday: W, 5-2
Tennessee
vs. Xavier
—Tuesday: W, 10-1
Texas A&M
vs. Sam Houston
—Tuesday: canceled
Conference Play
Alabama at South Carolina (SC sweep)
—Thursday: SC, 6-5
—Friday: SC, 2-1
—Saturday: SC, 11-5
Auburn at Tennessee (TENN won 2 of 3)
—Friday: TENN, 17-4
—Saturday: AUB, 8-6
—Sunday: TENN, 5-3
Georgia at LSU (LSU won 2 of 3)
—Friday: LSU, 6-2
—Saturday: UGA, 12-7
—Sunday: LSU, 4-3
Kentucky at Florida (FLA won 2 of 3)
—Friday: FLA, 9-2
—Saturday: FLA, 9-1
—Sunday: KENT, 8-1
Mississippi State at Missouri (MIZZ won 2 of 3)
—Friday: MSU, 13-4
—Saturday: MIZZ, 19-8
—Sunday: MIZZ, 7-6
Ole Miss at Arkansas (ARK won 2 of 3)
—Friday: MISS, 4-2
—Saturday: ARK, 6-3
—Sunday: ARK, 4-3
Texas A&M at Vanderbilt (A&M won 2 of 3)
—Thursday: A&M, 5-1
—Friday: VAN, 11-1
—Saturday: A&M, 12-4
Conference Standings
|Team
|SEC
|Games Back
|Overall
|SEC Series Results
|Remaining Series
|
1. Arkansas
|
14-7
|
--
|
34-10
|
5-2
|
at AUB
vs. VAN
at ALA
|
t-2. Auburn
|
12-9
|
2
|
31-14
|
4-3
|
vs. ARK
vs. ALA
at KENT
|
t-2. LSU
|
12-9
|
2
|
29-14
|
4-3
|
at ALA
vs. MISS
at VAN
|
t-2. Texas A&M
|
12-9
|
2
|
27-15
|
5-2
|
vs. SC
vs. MSU
at MISS
|
t-5. Alabama
|
9-12
|
5
|
25-20
|
2-5
|
vs. LSU
at AUB
vs. ARK
|
t-5. Mississippi State
|
9-12
|
5
|
25-20
|
3-4
|
vs. FLA
at A&M
vs. TENN
|
7. Ole Miss
|
7-14
|
7
|
24-19
|
2-5
|
vs. MIZZ
at LSU
vs. A&M
|Team
|SEC
|Games Back
|Overall
|SEC Series Results
|Remaining Series
|
1. Tennessee
|
19-2
|
--
|
40-4
|
7-0
|
at KENT
vs. UGA
at MSU
|
2. Georgia
|
12-9
|
7
|
30-14
|
4-3
|
vs. VAN
at TENN
vs. MIZZ
|
3. Vanderbilt
|
10-11
|
9
|
29-13
|
3-4
|
at UGA
at ARK
vs. LSU
|
4. South Carolina
|
9-12
|
10
|
22-20
|
3-4
|
at A&M
vs. KENT
at FLA
|
5. Florida
|
8-13
|
11
|
25-18
|
3-4
|
at MSU
at MIZZ
vs. SC
|
t-6. Missouri
|
7-14
|
12
|
24-17
|
3-4
|
at MISS
vs. FLA
at UGA
|
t-6. Kentucky
|
7-14
|
12
|
24-20
|
1-6
|
vs. TENN
at SC
vs. AUB