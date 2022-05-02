 HawgBeat - 2022 Week 11 SEC Baseball Scoreboard, Standings
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-05-02 09:23:20 -0500') }} baseball Edit

2022 Week 11 SEC Baseball Scoreboard, Standings

Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

Here are the results from around the SEC during the 11th week of the 2022 season…

Midweek Games

Alabama
at Samford
—Tuesday: W, 9-3

Arkansas
vs. Central Arkansas (North Little Rock, Ark.)
—Tuesday: W, 2-1 (10 inn.)

Auburn
at Jacksonville State
—Tuesday: W, 8-4

Georgia
vs. Georgia State
—Tuesday: W, 16-1

Kentucky
vs. Dayton
—Tuesday: W, 12-1 (7 inn.)

LSU
at New Orleans
—Tuesday: L, 9-4

Mississippi State
vs. Ole Miss (Pearl, Miss.)
—Tuesday: L, 5-2

Missouri
at Missouri State
—Tuesday: L, 3-2

Ole Miss
vs. Mississippi State (Pearl, Miss.)
—Tuesday: W, 5-2

Tennessee
vs. Xavier
—Tuesday: W, 10-1

Texas A&M
vs. Sam Houston
—Tuesday: canceled

Conference Play

Alabama at South Carolina (SC sweep)
—Thursday: SC, 6-5
—Friday: SC, 2-1
—Saturday: SC, 11-5

Auburn at Tennessee (TENN won 2 of 3)
—Friday: TENN, 17-4
—Saturday: AUB, 8-6
—Sunday: TENN, 5-3

Georgia at LSU (LSU won 2 of 3)
—Friday: LSU, 6-2
—Saturday: UGA, 12-7
—Sunday: LSU, 4-3

Kentucky at Florida (FLA won 2 of 3)
—Friday: FLA, 9-2
—Saturday: FLA, 9-1
—Sunday: KENT, 8-1

Mississippi State at Missouri (MIZZ won 2 of 3)
—Friday: MSU, 13-4
—Saturday: MIZZ, 19-8
—Sunday: MIZZ, 7-6

Ole Miss at Arkansas (ARK won 2 of 3)
—Friday: MISS, 4-2
—Saturday: ARK, 6-3
—Sunday: ARK, 4-3

Texas A&M at Vanderbilt (A&M won 2 of 3)
—Thursday: A&M, 5-1
—Friday: VAN, 11-1
—Saturday: A&M, 12-4

Conference Standings

SEC West
Team SEC Games Back Overall SEC Series Results Remaining Series

1. Arkansas

14-7

--

34-10

5-2

at AUB

vs. VAN

at ALA

t-2. Auburn

12-9

2

31-14

4-3

vs. ARK

vs. ALA

at KENT

t-2. LSU

12-9

2

29-14

4-3

at ALA

vs. MISS

at VAN

t-2. Texas A&M

12-9

2

27-15

5-2

vs. SC

vs. MSU

at MISS

t-5. Alabama

9-12

5

25-20

2-5

vs. LSU

at AUB

vs. ARK

t-5. Mississippi State

9-12

5

25-20

3-4

vs. FLA

at A&M

vs. TENN

7. Ole Miss

7-14

7

24-19

2-5

vs. MIZZ

at LSU

vs. A&M
SEC East
Team SEC Games Back Overall SEC Series Results Remaining Series

1. Tennessee

19-2

--

40-4

7-0

at KENT

vs. UGA

at MSU

2. Georgia

12-9

7

30-14

4-3

vs. VAN

at TENN

vs. MIZZ

3. Vanderbilt

10-11

9

29-13

3-4

at UGA

at ARK

vs. LSU

4. South Carolina

9-12

10

22-20

3-4

at A&M

vs. KENT

at FLA

5. Florida

8-13

11

25-18

3-4

at MSU

at MIZZ

vs. SC

t-6. Missouri

7-14

12

24-17

3-4

at MISS

vs. FLA

at UGA

t-6. Kentucky

7-14

12

24-20

1-6

vs. TENN

at SC

vs. AUB

**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TOUGH, HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}