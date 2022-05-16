 HawgBeat - 2022 Week 13 SEC Baseball Scoreboard, Standings, Current Tourney Seeding
2022 Week 13 SEC Baseball Scoreboard, Standings, Current Tourney Seeding

Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch

Here are the results from around the SEC during the 13th week of the 2022 season…

Midweek Games

Alabama
at Jacksonville State
—Tuesday: W, 13-6

Auburn
at Troy
—Tuesday: W, 11-4

Florida
vs. Bethune-Cookman
—Tuesday: W, 7-0

Kentucky
vs. UT-Martin
—Tuesday: canceled

LSU
vs. Southeastern Louisiana
—Tuesday: W, 17-3 (7 inn.)

Mississippi State
at Samford
—Tuesday: L, 8-6

Ole Miss
at Southern Miss
—Wednesday: W, 4-1

South Carolina
vs. USC-Upstate
—Tuesday: L, 9-6

Tennessee
vs. Bellarmine
—Tuesday: W, 11-5

Vanderbilt
vs. Indiana State
—Tuesday: W, 8-7 (11 inn.)

Conference Play

Alabama at Auburn (AUB went 2-0)
—Friday: AUB, 3-2
—Saturday: AUB, 6-4
—Sunday: NO CONTEST (game tied 1-1 in bottom of the fifth when weather hit)

Florida at Missouri (FLA won 2 of 3)
—Friday: FLA, 13-1
—Saturday: MIZ, 5-3
—Sunday: FLA, 4-3

Georgia at Tennessee (TENN won 2 of 3)
—Thursday: TENN, 5-2
—Friday: TENN, 9-2
—Saturday: UGA, 8-3

Kentucky at South Carolina (SC won 2 of 3)
—Friday: SC, 11-3
—Saturday: SC, 7-0
—Sunday: KENT, 7-1

Mississippi State at Texas A&M (A&M sweep)
—Friday: A&M, 8-7
—Saturday: A&M, 9-6
—Sunday: A&M, 8-2

Ole Miss at LSU (MISS sweep)
—Friday: MISS, 5-3 (game finished Sat.)
—Saturday: MISS, 11-1
—Sunday: MISS, 8-5

Vanderbilt at Arkansas (VAN won 2 of 3)
—Friday: VAN, 9-6 (10 inn.)
—Saturday: ARK, 11-6 (game finished Sun.)
—Sunday: VAN, 5-0 (7 inn.)

Conference Standings

SEC West
Team SEC Games Back Overall SEC Series Results Remaining Series

t-1. Texas A&M

17-10

--

33-16

7-2

at MISS

t-1. Arkansas

17-10

--

37-14

6-3

at ALA

3. Auburn

15-11

1.5

35-16

5-4

at KENT

4. LSU

14-13

3

33-18

5-4

at VAN

5. Ole Miss

13-14

4

31-19

4-5

vs. A&M

6. Alabama

10-16

6.5

27-24

2-7

vs. ARK

7. Mississippi State

9-18

8

25-27

3-6

vs. TENN
SEC East
Team SEC Games Back Overall SEC Series Results Remaining Series

1. Tennessee

22-5

--

45-7

8-1

at MSU

t-2. Vanderbilt

14-13

8

34-16

5-4

vs. LSU

t-2. Georgia

14-13

8

33-18

4-5

vs. MIZZ

4. Florida

13-14

9

32-19

5-4

vs. SC

5. South Carolina

12-15

10

26-24

4-5

at FLA

6. Kentucky

10-17

12

27-23

2-7

vs. AUB

7. Missouri

8-19

14

26-22

3-6

at UGA

Current SEC Tournament Seeding

1. Tennessee^

2. Texas A&M* (tied with ARK at 17-10, but owns tiebreaker)

3. Arkansas*

4. Auburn*

5. Vanderbilt/Georgia/LSU* (tiebreaker undetermined)

6. Vanderbilt/Georgia/LSU*

7. Vanderbilt/Georgia/LSU*

8. Ole Miss/Florida* (tiebreaker undetermined)

9. Ole Miss/Florida* (tiebreaker undetermined)

10. South Carolina

11. Alabama

12. Kentucky

----------

13. Mississippi State

14. Missouri

^Clinched the No. 1 seed by winning the regular-season title
*Clinched a spot in the SEC Tournament

