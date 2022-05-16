2022 Week 13 SEC Baseball Scoreboard, Standings, Current Tourney Seeding
Here are the results from around the SEC during the 13th week of the 2022 season…
Midweek Games
Alabama
at Jacksonville State
—Tuesday: W, 13-6
Auburn
at Troy
—Tuesday: W, 11-4
Florida
vs. Bethune-Cookman
—Tuesday: W, 7-0
Kentucky
vs. UT-Martin
—Tuesday: canceled
LSU
vs. Southeastern Louisiana
—Tuesday: W, 17-3 (7 inn.)
Mississippi State
at Samford
—Tuesday: L, 8-6
Ole Miss
at Southern Miss
—Wednesday: W, 4-1
South Carolina
vs. USC-Upstate
—Tuesday: L, 9-6
Tennessee
vs. Bellarmine
—Tuesday: W, 11-5
Vanderbilt
vs. Indiana State
—Tuesday: W, 8-7 (11 inn.)
Conference Play
Alabama at Auburn (AUB went 2-0)
—Friday: AUB, 3-2
—Saturday: AUB, 6-4
—Sunday: NO CONTEST (game tied 1-1 in bottom of the fifth when weather hit)
Florida at Missouri (FLA won 2 of 3)
—Friday: FLA, 13-1
—Saturday: MIZ, 5-3
—Sunday: FLA, 4-3
Georgia at Tennessee (TENN won 2 of 3)
—Thursday: TENN, 5-2
—Friday: TENN, 9-2
—Saturday: UGA, 8-3
Kentucky at South Carolina (SC won 2 of 3)
—Friday: SC, 11-3
—Saturday: SC, 7-0
—Sunday: KENT, 7-1
Mississippi State at Texas A&M (A&M sweep)
—Friday: A&M, 8-7
—Saturday: A&M, 9-6
—Sunday: A&M, 8-2
Ole Miss at LSU (MISS sweep)
—Friday: MISS, 5-3 (game finished Sat.)
—Saturday: MISS, 11-1
—Sunday: MISS, 8-5
Vanderbilt at Arkansas (VAN won 2 of 3)
—Friday: VAN, 9-6 (10 inn.)
—Saturday: ARK, 11-6 (game finished Sun.)
—Sunday: VAN, 5-0 (7 inn.)
Conference Standings
|Team
|SEC
|Games Back
|Overall
|SEC Series Results
|Remaining Series
|
t-1. Texas A&M
|
17-10
|
--
|
33-16
|
7-2
|
at MISS
|
t-1. Arkansas
|
17-10
|
--
|
37-14
|
6-3
|
at ALA
|
3. Auburn
|
15-11
|
1.5
|
35-16
|
5-4
|
at KENT
|
4. LSU
|
14-13
|
3
|
33-18
|
5-4
|
at VAN
|
5. Ole Miss
|
13-14
|
4
|
31-19
|
4-5
|
vs. A&M
|
6. Alabama
|
10-16
|
6.5
|
27-24
|
2-7
|
vs. ARK
|
7. Mississippi State
|
9-18
|
8
|
25-27
|
3-6
|
vs. TENN
|Team
|SEC
|Games Back
|Overall
|SEC Series Results
|Remaining Series
|
1. Tennessee
|
22-5
|
--
|
45-7
|
8-1
|
at MSU
|
t-2. Vanderbilt
|
14-13
|
8
|
34-16
|
5-4
|
vs. LSU
|
t-2. Georgia
|
14-13
|
8
|
33-18
|
4-5
|
vs. MIZZ
|
4. Florida
|
13-14
|
9
|
32-19
|
5-4
|
vs. SC
|
5. South Carolina
|
12-15
|
10
|
26-24
|
4-5
|
at FLA
|
6. Kentucky
|
10-17
|
12
|
27-23
|
2-7
|
vs. AUB
|
7. Missouri
|
8-19
|
14
|
26-22
|
3-6
|
at UGA
Current SEC Tournament Seeding
1. Tennessee^
2. Texas A&M* (tied with ARK at 17-10, but owns tiebreaker)
3. Arkansas*
4. Auburn*
5. Vanderbilt/Georgia/LSU* (tiebreaker undetermined)
6. Vanderbilt/Georgia/LSU*
7. Vanderbilt/Georgia/LSU*
8. Ole Miss/Florida* (tiebreaker undetermined)
9. Ole Miss/Florida* (tiebreaker undetermined)
10. South Carolina
11. Alabama
12. Kentucky
----------
13. Mississippi State
14. Missouri
^Clinched the No. 1 seed by winning the regular-season title
*Clinched a spot in the SEC Tournament