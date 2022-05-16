2022 Week 13 SEC Baseball Scoreboard, Standings, Current Tourney Seeding

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

Here are the results from around the SEC during the 13th week of the 2022 season…

Midweek Games

Alabama

at Jacksonville State

—Tuesday: W, 13-6 Auburn

at Troy

—Tuesday: W, 11-4 Florida

vs. Bethune-Cookman

—Tuesday: W, 7-0 Kentucky

vs. UT-Martin

—Tuesday: canceled LSU

vs. Southeastern Louisiana

—Tuesday: W, 17-3 (7 inn.) Mississippi State

at Samford

—Tuesday: L, 8-6 Ole Miss

at Southern Miss

—Wednesday: W, 4-1 South Carolina

vs. USC-Upstate

—Tuesday: L, 9-6 Tennessee

vs. Bellarmine

—Tuesday: W, 11-5 Vanderbilt

vs. Indiana State

—Tuesday: W, 8-7 (11 inn.)

Conference Play

Alabama at Auburn (AUB went 2-0)

—Friday: AUB, 3-2

—Saturday: AUB, 6-4

—Sunday: NO CONTEST (game tied 1-1 in bottom of the fifth when weather hit) Florida at Missouri (FLA won 2 of 3)

—Friday: FLA, 13-1

—Saturday: MIZ, 5-3

—Sunday: FLA, 4-3 Georgia at Tennessee (TENN won 2 of 3)

—Thursday: TENN, 5-2

—Friday: TENN, 9-2

—Saturday: UGA, 8-3 Kentucky at South Carolina (SC won 2 of 3)

—Friday: SC, 11-3

—Saturday: SC, 7-0

—Sunday: KENT, 7-1 Mississippi State at Texas A&M (A&M sweep)

—Friday: A&M, 8-7

—Saturday: A&M, 9-6

—Sunday: A&M, 8-2 Ole Miss at LSU (MISS sweep)

—Friday: MISS, 5-3 (game finished Sat.)

—Saturday: MISS, 11-1

—Sunday: MISS, 8-5 Vanderbilt at Arkansas (VAN won 2 of 3)

—Friday: VAN, 9-6 (10 inn.)

—Saturday: ARK, 11-6 (game finished Sun.)

—Sunday: VAN, 5-0 (7 inn.)

Conference Standings

SEC West Team SEC Games Back Overall SEC Series Results Remaining Series t-1. Texas A&M 17-10 -- 33-16 7-2 at MISS t-1. Arkansas 17-10 -- 37-14 6-3 at ALA 3. Auburn 15-11 1.5 35-16 5-4 at KENT 4. LSU 14-13 3 33-18 5-4 at VAN 5. Ole Miss 13-14 4 31-19 4-5 vs. A&M 6. Alabama 10-16 6.5 27-24 2-7 vs. ARK 7. Mississippi State 9-18 8 25-27 3-6 vs. TENN

SEC East Team SEC Games Back Overall SEC Series Results Remaining Series 1. Tennessee 22-5 -- 45-7 8-1 at MSU t-2. Vanderbilt 14-13 8 34-16 5-4 vs. LSU t-2. Georgia 14-13 8 33-18 4-5 vs. MIZZ 4. Florida 13-14 9 32-19 5-4 vs. SC 5. South Carolina 12-15 10 26-24 4-5 at FLA 6. Kentucky 10-17 12 27-23 2-7 vs. AUB 7. Missouri 8-19 14 26-22 3-6 at UGA

Current SEC Tournament Seeding