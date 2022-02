2022 Week 2 SEC Baseball Scoreboard

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

Here are the results from around the SEC during the second week of the 2022 season…

Alabama

vs. Jacksonville State

—Tuesday: W, 6-3 vs. Alabama State

—Wednesday: W, 9-2 at Texas

—Friday: L, 1-0

—Saturday: L, 2-0

—Sunday: L, 6-1 Arkansas

at Round Rock Classic (Round Rock, Texas)

—Friday: W, 5-2 (vs. Indiana)

—Sunday: L, 5-0 (vs. Stanford, postponed from Sat.)

—Sunday: W, 6-4 (vs. Louisiana-Lafayette) Auburn

vs. Troy

—Wednesday: W, 13-1 vs. Yale

—Friday: W, 9-0

—Saturday: W, 4-3

—Saturday: L, 5-4 (10 inn.)

—Sunday: CANCELED Florida

at Stetson

—Tuesday: W, 8-1 vs. North Florida

—Wednesday: W, 3-1 vs. Georgia State

—Friday: W, 4-1

—Saturday: W, 13-4

—Sunday: W, 12-1 Georgia

vs. Wofford

—Tuesday: W, 7-1 vs. Akron

—Friday: W, 1-0

—Saturday: W, 10-0

—Saturday: W, 7-2 (moved up from Sun.) Kentucky

vs. Southeast Missouri State

—Tuesday: CANCELED vs. Bellarmine

—Wednesday: W, 3-2 vs. Western Michigan

—Friday: W, 14-3

—Saturday: W, 13-12 (12 inn.)

—Sunday: W, 16-5 LSU

at Louisiana Tech

—Wednesday: L, 11-6 vs. Towson

—Friday: W, 6-0

—Sunday: W, 11-1 vs. Southern

—Saturday: W, 9-2

—Sunday: W, 15-0 Mississippi State

vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff

—Tuesday: W, 17-1 vs. Northern Kentucky

—Friday: L, 7-6

—Saturday: W, 10-1

—Sunday: W, 7-2 Missouri

at Southern

—Wednesday: W, 19-8 at ULM

—Friday: W, 4-3

—Saturday: CANCELED

—Sunday: W, 4-2 Ole Miss

vs. Arkansas State

—Tuesday: POSTPONED

—Wednesday: W, 15-5 vs. VCU

—Friday: W, 10-4

—Saturday: CANCELED

—Sunday: W, 14-3 (7 inn.) South Carolina

vs. Winthrop

—Tuesday: W, 7-1 vs. George Washington

—Friday: W, 13-4

—Saturday: W, 10-6

—Saturday: W, 5-0 (moved up from Sun.) Tennessee

vs. Tennessee Tech

—Tuesday: SUSPENDED (leading 5-4 in top of the fifth) vs. UNC-Asheville

—Wednesday: W, 16-1 vs. Iona

—Friday: W, 27-1

—Saturday: W, 29-0

—Sunday: W, 12-2 Texas A&M

vs. Lamar

—Tuesday: W, 9-3 vs. Penn

—Friday: L, 2-1

—Sunday: W, 5-0 (postponed from Sat.)

—Sunday: L, 8-5 Vanderbilt

vs. North Alabama

—Tuesday: POSTPONED vs. Evansville

—Wednesday: W, 9-0 vs. Army

—Friday: W, 7-2

—Saturday: W, 10-7

—Sunday: W, 6-0

Records