 2022 Week 5 SEC Baseball Scoreboard, Standings
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-21 10:00:41 -0500') }}

2022 Week 5 SEC Baseball Scoreboard, Standings

Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch

Here are the results from around the SEC during the fifth week of the 2022 season…

Midweek Games

Alabama
at Southern Miss
—Wednesday: L, 3-2

Arkansas
vs. Grambling
—Tuesday: W, 14-1 (8 inn.)
—Wednesday: W, 13-3 (8 inn.)

Auburn
vs. Kennesaw State
—Tuesday: postponed

Florida
vs. Florida State
—Tuesday: postponed

Georgia
vs. South Carolina Upstate
—Tuesday: W, 15-3

Kentucky
at Indiana
—Tuesday: L, 20-7

LSU
vs. Tulane
—Tuesday: W, 7-5

Mississippi State
vs. Binghamton
—Monday: W, 13-5

Missouri
vs. St. Louis
—Tuesday: W, 18-4 (7 inn.)

Ole Miss
at Southeastern Louisiana
—Tuesday: L, 5-1

Tennessee
vs. Eastern Kentucky
—Tuesday: W, 7-1

Texas A&M
vs. Houston
—Tuesday: L, 8-2

South Carolina
vs. Gardner-Webb
—Tuesday: W, 12-0 (7 inn.)

Vanderbilt
vs. Michigan
—Tuesday: W, 5-4

Conference Play

Florida at Alabama (FLA won 2 of 3)
—Friday: FLA, 6-4
—Saturday: FLA, 13-6
—Sunday: ALA, 8-7

Kentucky at Arkansas (ARK sweep)
—Friday: ARK, 6-2
—Saturday: ARK, 9-3
—Sunday: ARK, 3-1

Mississippi State at Georgia (UGA won 2 of 3)
—Friday: UGA, 11-0
—Saturday: UGA, 12-11
—Sunday: MSU, 20-3

Missouri at Vanderbilt (VAN sweep)
—Friday: VAN, 15-2
—Saturday: VAN, 6-0
—Sunday: VAN, 7-4

Ole Miss at Auburn (MISS won 2 of 3)
—Thursday: MISS, 13-6
—Friday: AUB, 19-5
—Saturday: MISS, 15-2

South Carolina at Tennessee (TENN sweep)
—Friday: TENN, 8-3
—Saturday: TENN, 5-2
—Sunday: TENN, 10-0

Texas A&M at LSU (A&M won 2 of 3)
—Friday: A&M, 6-4
—Saturday: A&M, 11-7
—Sunday: LSU, 7-6

Conference Standings

SEC West
Team Conference Overall SEC Series Result

1. Arkansas

3-0

16-3

1-0

t-2. Ole Miss

2-1

15-4

1-0

t-2. Texas A&M

2-1

12-7

1-0

t-4. LSU

1-2

15-5

0-1

t-4. Auburn

1-2

14-6

0-1

t-4. Alabama

1-2

13-8

0-1

t-4. Miss. St.

1-2

12-9

0-1
SEC East
Team Conference Overall SEC Series Result

t-1. Tennessee

3-0

19-1

1-0

t-1. Vanderbilt

3-0

17-2

1-0

t-3. Georgia

2-1

16-4

1-0

t-3. Florida

2-1

15-5

1-0

t-5. Missouri

0-3

12-5

0-1

t-5. Kentucky

0-3

14-7

0-1

t-5. S. Carolina

0-3

10-9

0-1

