2022 Week 5 SEC Baseball Scoreboard, Standings
Here are the results from around the SEC during the fifth week of the 2022 season…
Midweek Games
Alabama
at Southern Miss
—Wednesday: L, 3-2
Arkansas
vs. Grambling
—Tuesday: W, 14-1 (8 inn.)
—Wednesday: W, 13-3 (8 inn.)
Auburn
vs. Kennesaw State
—Tuesday: postponed
Florida
vs. Florida State
—Tuesday: postponed
Georgia
vs. South Carolina Upstate
—Tuesday: W, 15-3
Kentucky
at Indiana
—Tuesday: L, 20-7
LSU
vs. Tulane
—Tuesday: W, 7-5
Mississippi State
vs. Binghamton
—Monday: W, 13-5
Missouri
vs. St. Louis
—Tuesday: W, 18-4 (7 inn.)
Ole Miss
at Southeastern Louisiana
—Tuesday: L, 5-1
Tennessee
vs. Eastern Kentucky
—Tuesday: W, 7-1
Texas A&M
vs. Houston
—Tuesday: L, 8-2
South Carolina
vs. Gardner-Webb
—Tuesday: W, 12-0 (7 inn.)
Vanderbilt
vs. Michigan
—Tuesday: W, 5-4
Conference Play
Florida at Alabama (FLA won 2 of 3)
—Friday: FLA, 6-4
—Saturday: FLA, 13-6
—Sunday: ALA, 8-7
Kentucky at Arkansas (ARK sweep)
—Friday: ARK, 6-2
—Saturday: ARK, 9-3
—Sunday: ARK, 3-1
Mississippi State at Georgia (UGA won 2 of 3)
—Friday: UGA, 11-0
—Saturday: UGA, 12-11
—Sunday: MSU, 20-3
Missouri at Vanderbilt (VAN sweep)
—Friday: VAN, 15-2
—Saturday: VAN, 6-0
—Sunday: VAN, 7-4
Ole Miss at Auburn (MISS won 2 of 3)
—Thursday: MISS, 13-6
—Friday: AUB, 19-5
—Saturday: MISS, 15-2
South Carolina at Tennessee (TENN sweep)
—Friday: TENN, 8-3
—Saturday: TENN, 5-2
—Sunday: TENN, 10-0
Texas A&M at LSU (A&M won 2 of 3)
—Friday: A&M, 6-4
—Saturday: A&M, 11-7
—Sunday: LSU, 7-6
Conference Standings
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|SEC Series Result
|
1. Arkansas
|
3-0
|
16-3
|
1-0
|
t-2. Ole Miss
|
2-1
|
15-4
|
1-0
|
t-2. Texas A&M
|
2-1
|
12-7
|
1-0
|
t-4. LSU
|
1-2
|
15-5
|
0-1
|
t-4. Auburn
|
1-2
|
14-6
|
0-1
|
t-4. Alabama
|
1-2
|
13-8
|
0-1
|
t-4. Miss. St.
|
1-2
|
12-9
|
0-1
|Team
|Conference
|Overall
|SEC Series Result
|
t-1. Tennessee
|
3-0
|
19-1
|
1-0
|
t-1. Vanderbilt
|
3-0
|
17-2
|
1-0
|
t-3. Georgia
|
2-1
|
16-4
|
1-0
|
t-3. Florida
|
2-1
|
15-5
|
1-0
|
t-5. Missouri
|
0-3
|
12-5
|
0-1
|
t-5. Kentucky
|
0-3
|
14-7
|
0-1
|
t-5. S. Carolina
|
0-3
|
10-9
|
0-1