2022 Week 5 SEC Baseball Scoreboard, Standings

Here are the results from around the SEC during the fifth week of the 2022 season…

Midweek Games

Alabama

at Southern Miss

—Wednesday: L, 3-2 Arkansas

vs. Grambling

—Tuesday: W, 14-1 (8 inn.)

—Wednesday: W, 13-3 (8 inn.) Auburn

vs. Kennesaw State

—Tuesday: postponed Florida

vs. Florida State

—Tuesday: postponed Georgia

vs. South Carolina Upstate

—Tuesday: W, 15-3 Kentucky

at Indiana

—Tuesday: L, 20-7 LSU

vs. Tulane

—Tuesday: W, 7-5 Mississippi State

vs. Binghamton

—Monday: W, 13-5 Missouri

vs. St. Louis

—Tuesday: W, 18-4 (7 inn.) Ole Miss

at Southeastern Louisiana

—Tuesday: L, 5-1 Tennessee

vs. Eastern Kentucky

—Tuesday: W, 7-1 Texas A&M

vs. Houston

—Tuesday: L, 8-2 South Carolina

vs. Gardner-Webb

—Tuesday: W, 12-0 (7 inn.) Vanderbilt

vs. Michigan

—Tuesday: W, 5-4

Conference Play

Florida at Alabama (FLA won 2 of 3)

—Friday: FLA, 6-4

—Saturday: FLA, 13-6

—Sunday: ALA, 8-7 Kentucky at Arkansas (ARK sweep)

—Friday: ARK, 6-2

—Saturday: ARK, 9-3

—Sunday: ARK, 3-1 Mississippi State at Georgia (UGA won 2 of 3)

—Friday: UGA, 11-0

—Saturday: UGA, 12-11

—Sunday: MSU, 20-3 Missouri at Vanderbilt (VAN sweep)

—Friday: VAN, 15-2

—Saturday: VAN, 6-0

—Sunday: VAN, 7-4 Ole Miss at Auburn (MISS won 2 of 3)

—Thursday: MISS, 13-6

—Friday: AUB, 19-5

—Saturday: MISS, 15-2 South Carolina at Tennessee (TENN sweep)

—Friday: TENN, 8-3

—Saturday: TENN, 5-2

—Sunday: TENN, 10-0 Texas A&M at LSU (A&M won 2 of 3)

—Friday: A&M, 6-4

—Saturday: A&M, 11-7

—Sunday: LSU, 7-6

Conference Standings

SEC West Team Conference Overall SEC Series Result 1. Arkansas 3-0 16-3 1-0 t-2. Ole Miss 2-1 15-4 1-0 t-2. Texas A&M 2-1 12-7 1-0 t-4. LSU 1-2 15-5 0-1 t-4. Auburn 1-2 14-6 0-1 t-4. Alabama 1-2 13-8 0-1 t-4. Miss. St. 1-2 12-9 0-1