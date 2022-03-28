2022 Week 6 SEC Baseball Scoreboard, Standings
Here are the results from around the SEC during the sixth week of the 2022 season…
Midweek Games
Alabama
at UAB
—Wednesday: L, 5-4
Arkansas
vs. Omaha (Kansas City, Mo.)
—Wednesday: canceled
Auburn
vs. South Alabama (Montgomery, Ala.)
—Tuesday: W, 13-12
Florida
vs. Bethune-Cookman
—Tuesday: W, 3-2
Georgia
at Georgia State
—Tuesday: W, 10-3
Kentucky
vs. Morehead State
—Tuesday: W, 7-5
LSU
vs. Louisiana Tech
—Wednesday: L, 7-6 (12 inn. – ppd from Tues.)
Mississippi State
vs. Southern
—Tuesday: W, 14-5
Ole Miss
vs. Memphis
—Tuesday: canceled (at Memphis)
—Wednesday: W, 11-8 (in Oxford)
South Carolina
at The Citadel
—Tuesday: L, 4-3
Tennessee
vs. Butler
—Tuesday: W, 13-3
Texas A&M
at Rice
—Tuesday: W, 15-8
Vanderbilt
vs. Belmont
—Tuesday: W, 13-4
Conference Play
Alabama at Mississippi State (MSU won 2 of 3)
—Friday: MSU, 7-6 (10 inn.)
—Saturday: MSU, 8-7
—Sunday: ALA, 6-2
Arkansas at Missouri (ARK won 2 of 3)
—Friday: ARK, 7-5
—Saturday: MIZ, 7-5
—Sunday: ARK, 6-4
Auburn at Texas A&M (AUB won 2 of 3)
—Friday: AUB, 6-5 (10 inn.)
—Saturday: A&M, 5-4 (11 inn.)
—Sunday: AUB, 13-9
Georgia at Kentucky (KENT won 2 of 3)
—Friday: UGA, 4-2
—Saturday: KENT, 10-8
—Sunday: KENT, 18-5
LSU at Florida (LSU won 2 of 3)
—Friday: FLA, 7-2
—Saturday: LSU, 16-4
—Sunday: LSU, 11-2
Tennessee at Ole Miss (TENN sweep)
—Friday: TENN, 12-1
—Saturday: TENN, 10-3
—Sunday: TENN, 4-3
Vanderbilt at South Carolina (SC won 2 of 3)
—Thursday: VAN, 10-0
—Friday: SC, 8-2
—Saturday: SC, 8-6
Conference Standings
|Team
|Conference
|Games Back
|Overall
|SEC Series Results
|
1. Arkansas
|
5-1
|
--
|
18-4
|
2-0
|
t-2. Auburn
|
3-3
|
2
|
17-7
|
1-1
|
t-2. LSU
|
3-3
|
2
|
17-7
|
1-1
|
t-2. Texas A&M
|
3-3
|
2
|
14-9
|
1-1
|
t-2. Mississippi St.
|
3-3
|
2
|
15-5
|
1-1
|
t-6. Ole Miss
|
2-4
|
3
|
16-7
|
1-1
|
t-6. Alabama
|
2-4
|
3
|
14-11
|
0-2
|Team
|Conference
|Games Back
|Overall
|SEC Series Results
|
1. Tennessee
|
6-0
|
--
|
23-1
|
2-0
|
2. Vanderbilt
|
4-2
|
2
|
19-4
|
1-1
|
t-3. Georgia
|
3-3
|
3
|
18-6
|
1-1
|
t-3. Florida
|
3-3
|
3
|
17-7
|
1-1
|
t-5. Kentucky
|
2-4
|
4
|
17-8
|
1-1
|
t-5. South Carolina
|
2-4
|
4
|
12-11
|
1-1
|
7. Missouri
|
1-5
|
5
|
13-7
|
0-2