2022 Week 6 SEC Baseball Scoreboard, Standings

Here are the results from around the SEC during the sixth week of the 2022 season…

Midweek Games

Alabama

at UAB

—Wednesday: L, 5-4 Arkansas

vs. Omaha (Kansas City, Mo.)

—Wednesday: canceled Auburn

vs. South Alabama (Montgomery, Ala.)

—Tuesday: W, 13-12 Florida

vs. Bethune-Cookman

—Tuesday: W, 3-2 Georgia

at Georgia State

—Tuesday: W, 10-3 Kentucky

vs. Morehead State

—Tuesday: W, 7-5 LSU

vs. Louisiana Tech

—Wednesday: L, 7-6 (12 inn. – ppd from Tues.) Mississippi State

vs. Southern

—Tuesday: W, 14-5 Ole Miss

vs. Memphis

—Tuesday: canceled (at Memphis)

—Wednesday: W, 11-8 (in Oxford) South Carolina

at The Citadel

—Tuesday: L, 4-3 Tennessee

vs. Butler

—Tuesday: W, 13-3 Texas A&M

at Rice

—Tuesday: W, 15-8 Vanderbilt

vs. Belmont

—Tuesday: W, 13-4

Conference Play

Alabama at Mississippi State (MSU won 2 of 3)

—Friday: MSU, 7-6 (10 inn.)

—Saturday: MSU, 8-7

—Sunday: ALA, 6-2 Arkansas at Missouri (ARK won 2 of 3)

—Friday: ARK, 7-5

—Saturday: MIZ, 7-5

—Sunday: ARK, 6-4 Auburn at Texas A&M (AUB won 2 of 3)

—Friday: AUB, 6-5 (10 inn.)

—Saturday: A&M, 5-4 (11 inn.)

—Sunday: AUB, 13-9 Georgia at Kentucky (KENT won 2 of 3)

—Friday: UGA, 4-2

—Saturday: KENT, 10-8

—Sunday: KENT, 18-5 LSU at Florida (LSU won 2 of 3)

—Friday: FLA, 7-2

—Saturday: LSU, 16-4

—Sunday: LSU, 11-2 Tennessee at Ole Miss (TENN sweep)

—Friday: TENN, 12-1

—Saturday: TENN, 10-3

—Sunday: TENN, 4-3 Vanderbilt at South Carolina (SC won 2 of 3)

—Thursday: VAN, 10-0

—Friday: SC, 8-2

—Saturday: SC, 8-6

Conference Standings

SEC West Team Conference Games Back Overall SEC Series Results 1. Arkansas 5-1 -- 18-4 2-0 t-2. Auburn 3-3 2 17-7 1-1 t-2. LSU 3-3 2 17-7 1-1 t-2. Texas A&M 3-3 2 14-9 1-1 t-2. Mississippi St. 3-3 2 15-5 1-1 t-6. Ole Miss 2-4 3 16-7 1-1 t-6. Alabama 2-4 3 14-11 0-2