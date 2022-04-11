2022 Week 8 SEC Baseball Scoreboard, Standings
College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.
Here are the results from around the SEC during the eighth week of the 2022 season…
Midweek Games
Alabama
vs. Samford
—Tuesday: W, 10-1
Arkansas
vs. Central Arkansas
—Tuesday: W, 21-9
Auburn
at UAB
—Tuesday: W, 6-4
Florida
vs. Florida A&M
—Tuesday: W, 13-3
Georgia
at Clemson
—Tuesday: L, 4-3
Kentucky
vs. Louisville
—Tuesday: postponed
LSU
vs. Grambling
—Tuesday: W, 16-3 (7 inn.)
Missouri
vs. Kansas
—Wednesday: W, 14-6
Mississippi State
vs. UT-Martin
—Tuesday: W, 13-2 (7 inn.)
Ole Miss
vs. Southern Miss (in Pearl, Miss.)
—Tuesday: L, 10-7
South Carolina
vs. North Carolina (Charlotte, N.C.)
—Tuesday: postponed
—Wednesday: W, 15-2
Tennessee
vs. Lipscomb
—Tuesday: W, 5-1
Texas A&M
vs. Texas State
—Tuesday: W, 8-4
Vanderbilt
vs. Austin Peay
—Tuesday: W, 12-2
Conference Play
Alabama at Ole Miss (ALA sweep)
—Friday: ALA, 7-4
—Saturday: ALA, 12-10 (10 inn.)
—Sunday: ALA, 7-3
Arkansas at Florida (FLA won 2 of 3)
—Thursday: ARK, 8-1
—Friday: FLA, 7-2
—Saturday: FLA, 9-7
Georgia at South Carolina (UGA won 2 of 3)
—Friday: UGA, 3-2
—Saturday: SC, 13-7
—Sunday: UGA, 13-9
Kentucky at Texas A&M (A&M won 2 of 3)
—Thursday: A&M, 3-2 (11 inn.)
—Friday: KENT, 7-3
—Saturday: A&M, 17-3
LSU at Mississippi State (LSU sweep)
—Friday: LSU, 5-2
—Saturday: LSU, 4-3
—Sunday: LSU, 13-3
Missouri at Tennessee (TENN sweep)
—Friday: TENN, 8-3
—Saturday: TENN, 11-4
—Sunday: TENN, 4-3
Vanderbilt at Auburn (AUB won 2 of 3)
—Friday: AUB, 5-1
—Saturday: VAN, 19-4
—Sunday: AUB, 8-2
Conference Standings
|Team
|Conference
|Games Back
|Overall
|SEC Series Results
|
1. Arkansas
|
8-4
|
--
|
23-7
|
3-1
|
t-2. LSU
|
7-5
|
1
|
23-9
|
2-2
|
t-2. Auburn
|
7-5
|
1
|
22-10
|
3-1
|
t-2. Alabama
|
7-5
|
1
|
21-12
|
2-2
|
5. Texas A&M
|
6-6
|
2
|
19-12
|
2-2
|
t-6. Ole Miss
|
4-8
|
4
|
19-12
|
2-2
|
t-6. Mississippi State
|
4-8
|
4
|
18-15
|
1-3
|Team
|Conference
|Games Back
|Overall
|SEC Series Results
|
1. Tennessee
|
12-0
|
--
|
31-1
|
4-0
|
2. Georgia
|
8-4
|
4
|
24-8
|
3-1
|
t-3. Vanderbilt
|
5-7
|
7
|
22-9
|
1-3
|
t-3. Florida
|
5-7
|
7
|
21-11
|
2-2
|
t-5. Kentucky
|
4-8
|
8
|
19-13
|
1-3
|
t-5. South Carolina
|
4-8
|
8
|
15-16
|
1-3
|
7. Missouri
|
3-9
|
9
|
18-11
|
1-3