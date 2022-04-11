2022 Week 8 SEC Baseball Scoreboard, Standings

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

Here are the results from around the SEC during the eighth week of the 2022 season…

Midweek Games

Alabama

vs. Samford

—Tuesday: W, 10-1 Arkansas

vs. Central Arkansas

—Tuesday: W, 21-9 Auburn

at UAB

—Tuesday: W, 6-4 Florida

vs. Florida A&M

—Tuesday: W, 13-3 Georgia

at Clemson

—Tuesday: L, 4-3 Kentucky

vs. Louisville

—Tuesday: postponed LSU

vs. Grambling

—Tuesday: W, 16-3 (7 inn.) Missouri

vs. Kansas

—Wednesday: W, 14-6 Mississippi State

vs. UT-Martin

—Tuesday: W, 13-2 (7 inn.) Ole Miss

vs. Southern Miss (in Pearl, Miss.)

—Tuesday: L, 10-7 South Carolina

vs. North Carolina (Charlotte, N.C.)

—Tuesday: postponed

—Wednesday: W, 15-2 Tennessee

vs. Lipscomb

—Tuesday: W, 5-1 Texas A&M

vs. Texas State

—Tuesday: W, 8-4 Vanderbilt

vs. Austin Peay

—Tuesday: W, 12-2

Conference Play

Alabama at Ole Miss (ALA sweep)

—Friday: ALA, 7-4

—Saturday: ALA, 12-10 (10 inn.)

—Sunday: ALA, 7-3 Arkansas at Florida (FLA won 2 of 3)

—Thursday: ARK, 8-1

—Friday: FLA, 7-2

—Saturday: FLA, 9-7 Georgia at South Carolina (UGA won 2 of 3)

—Friday: UGA, 3-2

—Saturday: SC, 13-7

—Sunday: UGA, 13-9 Kentucky at Texas A&M (A&M won 2 of 3)

—Thursday: A&M, 3-2 (11 inn.)

—Friday: KENT, 7-3

—Saturday: A&M, 17-3 LSU at Mississippi State (LSU sweep)

—Friday: LSU, 5-2

—Saturday: LSU, 4-3

—Sunday: LSU, 13-3 Missouri at Tennessee (TENN sweep)

—Friday: TENN, 8-3

—Saturday: TENN, 11-4

—Sunday: TENN, 4-3 Vanderbilt at Auburn (AUB won 2 of 3)

—Friday: AUB, 5-1

—Saturday: VAN, 19-4

—Sunday: AUB, 8-2

Conference Standings

SEC West Team Conference Games Back Overall SEC Series Results 1. Arkansas 8-4 -- 23-7 3-1 t-2. LSU 7-5 1 23-9 2-2 t-2. Auburn 7-5 1 22-10 3-1 t-2. Alabama 7-5 1 21-12 2-2 5. Texas A&M 6-6 2 19-12 2-2 t-6. Ole Miss 4-8 4 19-12 2-2 t-6. Mississippi State 4-8 4 18-15 1-3