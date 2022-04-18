 HawgBeat - 2022 Week 9 SEC Baseball Scoreboard, Standings
2022 Week 9 SEC Baseball Scoreboard, Standings

Here are the results from around the SEC during the ninth week of the 2022 season…

Midweek Games

Alabama
vs. Belmont
—Tuesday: W, 3-1

Arkansas
vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff
—Tuesday: W, 15-0 (7 inn.)
—Tuesday: W, 6-0 (7 inn., moved up from Wed.)

Auburn
vs. Samford
—Tuesday: W, 4-1

Florida
at Florida State
—Tuesday: L, 5-0

Georgia
at Kennesaw State
—Tuesday: W, 17-15

Kentucky
vs. Bellarmine
—Tuesday: W, 11-1 (7 inn.)

LSU
vs. Lamar
—Tuesday: postponed

Mississippi State
vs. UAB
—Tuesday: W, 6-5 (10 inn.)

Missouri
vs. Western Illinois
—Tuesday: W, 9-1

Ole Miss
vs. Murray State
—Tuesday: W, 8-2

South Carolina
vs. North Florida
—Tuesday: W, 4-2

Tennessee
vs. Tennessee Tech (at Smokies Stadium in Kodak, Tenn.)
—Tuesday: L, 3-2

Texas A&M
at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
—Tuesday: W, 5-3

Vanderbilt
vs. Western Kentucky
—Tuesday: W, 7-4

Conference Play

Alabama at Tennessee (TENN won 2 of 3)
—Friday: ALA, 6-3
—Saturday: TENN, 9-2
—Sunday: TENN, 15-4

Auburn at Mississippi State (MSU won 2 of 3)
—Thursday: MSU, 7-6
—Friday: MSU, 9-5
—Saturday: AUB, 3-2

Florida at Vanderbilt (VAN won 2 of 3)
—Friday: VAN, 5-4
—Saturday: VAN, 8-6
—Sunday: FLA, 4-3 (10 inn.)

Kentucky at Missouri (MIZ won 2 of 3)
—Thursday: KENT, 15-6
—Friday: MIZ, 9-4
—Saturday: MIZ, 10-6

LSU at Arkansas (ARK sweep)
—Thursday: ARK, 5-4
—Friday: ARK, 4-0
—Saturday: ARK, 6-2

Ole Miss at South Carolina (SC won 2 of 3)
—Thursday: MISS, 9-1
—Friday: SC, 4-2
—Saturday: SC, 9-8

Texas A&M at Georgia (A&M won 2 of 3)
—Thursday: A&M, 8-1
—Friday: UGA, 4-3
—Saturday: A&M, 23-9

Conference Standings

SEC West
Team Conference Games Back Overall SEC Series Results

1. Arkansas

11-4

--

28-7

4-1

t-2. Auburn

8-7

3

24-12

3-2

t-2. Texas A&M

8-7

3

22-13

3-2

t-2. Alabama

8-7

3

23-14

2-3

5. LSU

7-8

4

23-12

2-3

6. Mississippi State

6-9

5

21-16

2-3

7. Ole Miss

5-10

6

21-14

2-3
SEC East
Team Conference Games Back Overall SEC Series Results

1. Tennessee

14-1

--

33-3

5-0

2. Georgia

9-6

5

26-10

3-2

3. Vanderbilt

7-8

7

25-10

2-3

t-4. Florida

6-9

8

22-14

2-3

t-4. South Carolina

6-9

8

18-17

2-3

t-6. Missouri

5-10

9

21-12

2-3

t-6. Kentucky

5-10

9

21-15

1-4

