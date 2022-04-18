2022 Week 9 SEC Baseball Scoreboard, Standings

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

Here are the results from around the SEC during the ninth week of the 2022 season…

Midweek Games

Alabama

vs. Belmont

—Tuesday: W, 3-1 Arkansas

vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff

—Tuesday: W, 15-0 (7 inn.)

—Tuesday: W, 6-0 (7 inn., moved up from Wed.) Auburn

vs. Samford

—Tuesday: W, 4-1 Florida

at Florida State

—Tuesday: L, 5-0 Georgia

at Kennesaw State

—Tuesday: W, 17-15 Kentucky

vs. Bellarmine

—Tuesday: W, 11-1 (7 inn.) LSU

vs. Lamar

—Tuesday: postponed Mississippi State

vs. UAB

—Tuesday: W, 6-5 (10 inn.) Missouri

vs. Western Illinois

—Tuesday: W, 9-1 Ole Miss

vs. Murray State

—Tuesday: W, 8-2 South Carolina

vs. North Florida

—Tuesday: W, 4-2 Tennessee

vs. Tennessee Tech (at Smokies Stadium in Kodak, Tenn.)

—Tuesday: L, 3-2 Texas A&M

at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

—Tuesday: W, 5-3 Vanderbilt

vs. Western Kentucky

—Tuesday: W, 7-4

Conference Play

Alabama at Tennessee (TENN won 2 of 3)

—Friday: ALA, 6-3

—Saturday: TENN, 9-2

—Sunday: TENN, 15-4 Auburn at Mississippi State (MSU won 2 of 3)

—Thursday: MSU, 7-6

—Friday: MSU, 9-5

—Saturday: AUB, 3-2 Florida at Vanderbilt (VAN won 2 of 3)

—Friday: VAN, 5-4

—Saturday: VAN, 8-6

—Sunday: FLA, 4-3 (10 inn.) Kentucky at Missouri (MIZ won 2 of 3)

—Thursday: KENT, 15-6

—Friday: MIZ, 9-4

—Saturday: MIZ, 10-6 LSU at Arkansas (ARK sweep)

—Thursday: ARK, 5-4

—Friday: ARK, 4-0

—Saturday: ARK, 6-2 Ole Miss at South Carolina (SC won 2 of 3)

—Thursday: MISS, 9-1

—Friday: SC, 4-2

—Saturday: SC, 9-8 Texas A&M at Georgia (A&M won 2 of 3)

—Thursday: A&M, 8-1

—Friday: UGA, 4-3

—Saturday: A&M, 23-9

Conference Standings

SEC West Team Conference Games Back Overall SEC Series Results 1. Arkansas 11-4 -- 28-7 4-1 t-2. Auburn 8-7 3 24-12 3-2 t-2. Texas A&M 8-7 3 22-13 3-2 t-2. Alabama 8-7 3 23-14 2-3 5. LSU 7-8 4 23-12 2-3 6. Mississippi State 6-9 5 21-16 2-3 7. Ole Miss 5-10 6 21-14 2-3