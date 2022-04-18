2022 Week 9 SEC Baseball Scoreboard, Standings
Here are the results from around the SEC during the ninth week of the 2022 season…
Midweek Games
Alabama
vs. Belmont
—Tuesday: W, 3-1
Arkansas
vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff
—Tuesday: W, 15-0 (7 inn.)
—Tuesday: W, 6-0 (7 inn., moved up from Wed.)
Auburn
vs. Samford
—Tuesday: W, 4-1
Florida
at Florida State
—Tuesday: L, 5-0
Georgia
at Kennesaw State
—Tuesday: W, 17-15
Kentucky
vs. Bellarmine
—Tuesday: W, 11-1 (7 inn.)
LSU
vs. Lamar
—Tuesday: postponed
Mississippi State
vs. UAB
—Tuesday: W, 6-5 (10 inn.)
Missouri
vs. Western Illinois
—Tuesday: W, 9-1
Ole Miss
vs. Murray State
—Tuesday: W, 8-2
South Carolina
vs. North Florida
—Tuesday: W, 4-2
Tennessee
vs. Tennessee Tech (at Smokies Stadium in Kodak, Tenn.)
—Tuesday: L, 3-2
Texas A&M
at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
—Tuesday: W, 5-3
Vanderbilt
vs. Western Kentucky
—Tuesday: W, 7-4
Conference Play
Alabama at Tennessee (TENN won 2 of 3)
—Friday: ALA, 6-3
—Saturday: TENN, 9-2
—Sunday: TENN, 15-4
Auburn at Mississippi State (MSU won 2 of 3)
—Thursday: MSU, 7-6
—Friday: MSU, 9-5
—Saturday: AUB, 3-2
Florida at Vanderbilt (VAN won 2 of 3)
—Friday: VAN, 5-4
—Saturday: VAN, 8-6
—Sunday: FLA, 4-3 (10 inn.)
Kentucky at Missouri (MIZ won 2 of 3)
—Thursday: KENT, 15-6
—Friday: MIZ, 9-4
—Saturday: MIZ, 10-6
LSU at Arkansas (ARK sweep)
—Thursday: ARK, 5-4
—Friday: ARK, 4-0
—Saturday: ARK, 6-2
Ole Miss at South Carolina (SC won 2 of 3)
—Thursday: MISS, 9-1
—Friday: SC, 4-2
—Saturday: SC, 9-8
Texas A&M at Georgia (A&M won 2 of 3)
—Thursday: A&M, 8-1
—Friday: UGA, 4-3
—Saturday: A&M, 23-9
Conference Standings
|Team
|Conference
|Games Back
|Overall
|SEC Series Results
|
1. Arkansas
|
11-4
|
--
|
28-7
|
4-1
|
t-2. Auburn
|
8-7
|
3
|
24-12
|
3-2
|
t-2. Texas A&M
|
8-7
|
3
|
22-13
|
3-2
|
t-2. Alabama
|
8-7
|
3
|
23-14
|
2-3
|
5. LSU
|
7-8
|
4
|
23-12
|
2-3
|
6. Mississippi State
|
6-9
|
5
|
21-16
|
2-3
|
7. Ole Miss
|
5-10
|
6
|
21-14
|
2-3
|Team
|Conference
|Games Back
|Overall
|SEC Series Results
|
1. Tennessee
|
14-1
|
--
|
33-3
|
5-0
|
2. Georgia
|
9-6
|
5
|
26-10
|
3-2
|
3. Vanderbilt
|
7-8
|
7
|
25-10
|
2-3
|
t-4. Florida
|
6-9
|
8
|
22-14
|
2-3
|
t-4. South Carolina
|
6-9
|
8
|
18-17
|
2-3
|
t-6. Missouri
|
5-10
|
9
|
21-12
|
2-3
|
t-6. Kentucky
|
5-10
|
9
|
21-15
|
1-4