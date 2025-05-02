Trio of Razobacks invited to NBA Draft Combine

Three Arkansas basketball players were invited to the NBA Draft Combine, the NBA announced on Friday afternoon.
Boogie Fland, Adou Thiero and Karter Knox were among 75 players who were invited to attend the combine, where they will have the chance to show their skills in front of NBA scouts and executives from May 11 to 18 in Chicago.
All three Razorbacks have already declared for the NBA Draft, as Fland announced on April 4 and Thiero announced four days later on April 8.
Knox made his announcement on April 17, minutes before head coach John Calipari announced the return of three main pieces for next season in a video posted to X. In the video, Calipari said he "fully supports" Knox's decision to test the NBA Draft waters.
Of the three who have declared for the draft, only Knox made a point to mention he was maintaining his college eligibility.
In addition to declaring for the NBA Draft, Fland entered the transfer portal before it closed. According to a report from Jon Rothstein, Fland intends to stay in the draft, but he opted to enter the transfer portal to keep all of his options open.
The NBA Draft will take place on June 25 and 26 at the Barclay's Center in Brooklyn, New York.