Trio of Razobacks invited to NBA Draft Combine

Three Arkansas basketball players were invited to the NBA Draft Combine, the NBA announced on Friday afternoon.

Boogie Fland, Adou Thiero and Karter Knox were among 75 players who were invited to attend the combine, where they will have the chance to show their skills in front of NBA scouts and executives from May 11 to 18 in Chicago.

All three Razorbacks have already declared for the NBA Draft, as Fland announced on April 4 and Thiero announced four days later on April 8.