2023 Arkansas commits see movement in updated Rivals250

2023 Arkansas commit Jaylon Braxton saw his Rivals250 ranking jump
2023 Arkansas commit Jaylon Braxton saw his Rivals250 ranking jump (Twitter: @RivalsCole)
Daniel Fair • HawgBeat
Staff Writer
@DanFair88

The Rivals250 rankings update was released on Tuesday, and several Arkansas commitments saw their numbers fluctuate in the rankings.

Arkansas has four commitments currently in the Rivals250: cornerback Jaylon Braxton, wide receiver Micah Tease, tight end Shamar Easter, and offensive lineman Paris Patterson.

Also worth noting is receiver commit Davion Dozier earned a bump up to a 5.8 four-star.

Here's a look at where Arkansas' commits fall in the new Rivals 250.

New Ranking: 208

Old Ranking: 240

Status: Committed

New Ranking: 240

Old Ranking: 237

Status: Committed

New Ranking: 163

Old Ranking: 157

Status: Committed

New Ranking: 223

Old Ranking: 214

Status: Committed


