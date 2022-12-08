2023 Arkansas commits see movement in updated Rivals250
The Rivals250 rankings update was released on Tuesday, and several Arkansas commitments saw their numbers fluctuate in the rankings.
Arkansas has four commitments currently in the Rivals250: cornerback Jaylon Braxton, wide receiver Micah Tease, tight end Shamar Easter, and offensive lineman Paris Patterson.
Also worth noting is receiver commit Davion Dozier earned a bump up to a 5.8 four-star.
Here's a look at where Arkansas' commits fall in the new Rivals 250.
New Ranking: 208
Old Ranking: 240
Status: Committed
New Ranking: 240
Old Ranking: 237
Status: Committed
New Ranking: 163
Old Ranking: 157
Status: Committed
New Ranking: 223
Old Ranking: 214
Status: Committed