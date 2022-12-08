The Rivals250 rankings update was released on Tuesday, and several Arkansas commitments saw their numbers fluctuate in the rankings.

Arkansas has four commitments currently in the Rivals250: cornerback Jaylon Braxton, wide receiver Micah Tease, tight end Shamar Easter, and offensive lineman Paris Patterson.

Also worth noting is receiver commit Davion Dozier earned a bump up to a 5.8 four-star.

Here's a look at where Arkansas' commits fall in the new Rivals 250.