2023 Arkansas Football Big Board - Defensive Tackles

One heck of a way to cap off what has been a phenomenal defensive line crop would be with the nation's No. 135 overall player, Kyran Bourda.

Bourda, out of St. Augustine (La.), is rated as the No. 4 defensive tackle in the 2023 class. Boasting an offer sheet with the likes of Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Nebraska, Ole Miss and Texas, the 6-foot-3, 281-pound won't be an easy get for the Razorbacks.

Fortunately for Arkansas, however, Bourda told HawgBeat that he's looking forward to getting onto campus for a visit, adding that the Razorbacks have a "great football program" and that he wasn't yet sure about his top schools.

With the momentum building within the program, the Hogs have to be optimistic about their chances with the 5.9-four-star.