 HawgBeat - 2023 Arkansas Football Big Board - Safeties
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-03 08:49:06 -0600') }} football Edit

2023 Arkansas Football Big Board - Safeties

Alex Trader • HawgBeat
Staff Writer
@TraderUark

Top Targets

With an All-American safety on the roster, Arkansas has a leg up on selling Fayetteville to top talent at the position - and that's exactly what Dominique Bowman and co. are looking to do with Rivals250 prospect Marvin Burks.

Burks walked away from his trip to Fayetteville with a positive outlook on the Razorback staff. As well as telling Rivals' Clint Cosgrove that he's been in regular communication since his Junior Day visit, he added that he "loves Arkansas" and noted that it's not that far from his hometown of St. Louis (Mo.).

It won't be easy to lure the 5.8-four-star across the Battle Line, though.

Boasting an offer sheet of more than 20 schools, including Florida, Iowa State, Kentucky, Miami (FL, Missouri, Ole Miss and Texas A&M, Burks is one of the more highly sought-after DBs in this group.

As well as Arkansas, Burks mentioned Arizona State, Iowa, Kansas, Louisville, Michigan, Texas and USC as some of his top interests.

