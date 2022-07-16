2023 Arkansas Football Recruiting HawgBoard - Defense

We're proud to announce the newest staple of our Razorback football recruiting coverage here at HawgBeat.com - The Arkansas Football Recruiting HawgBoard. The HawgBoard is a fresh take on a recruiting classic, with closer looks at Arkansas' top defensive targets at each position, including height, weight, interest in the Hogs, film breakdowns and anything else you need to know. We'll be updating this board as the year goes on so that you can continue to have the best representation of what Arkansas' 2023 class is shaping up to look like.

DEFENSIVE TACKLES Recruit HT/WT Interest Rating Hometown Ian Geffrard 6-6 355 Commit Mableton, GA (Whitefield Academy) Stephen Johnson 6-4 315 Commit Fayetteville, GA (Whitewater) Markis Deal 6-6 290 Moderate Garland, TX (Naaman Forest)

Need to Know - This may very well be the most important position on the defensive side of the ball for the Hogs in 2023. After not bringing in any high school defensive tackles last cycle, Arkansas has managed to land commitments from two of their top targets at the position, and find themselves with an outside shot to add a third. The pair of 5.5-three-stars both committed immediately following their official visits, and stacking up to an average of 6-foot-5, 335-pounds, Ian Geffrard and Stephen Johnson look to clog the middle as a large part of Barry Odom's multiple defensive philosophy. Markis Deal would join the likes of Luke Hasz and Shamar Easter as "crown jewels" of the class should he stray from the common belief that he's headed elsewhere and join Deke Adams DT room. Though he's expected to stay home within the state of Texas, familial ties to the Natural State could prove a crucial pitch for Arkansas down the stretch.

DEFENSIVE ENDS Recruit HT/WT Interest Rating Hometown Quincy Rhodes 6-6 245 Commit North Little Rock, AR Kaleb James 6-4 243 Commit Mansfield, TX

Need to Know - Though not nearly as highly touted by fans or ratings adjusters, the defensive end pairing of Kaleb James and Quincy Rhodes has been set in stone essentially as long as Dowell Loggains tight ends room. Though there were once rumblings that the Hogs could be in the market to add a third member to this group, the attention seemingly shifted to the interior D-Line, and those talks have ceased.

Film Study - Quincy Rhodes | Kaleb James

LINEBACKERS Recruit HT/WT Interest Rating Hometown Carson Dean 6-4 225 Commit Carrollton, TX (Hebron) Alex Sanford 6-2 225 Commit Oxford, MS Brad Spence 6-3 220 Commit Klein, TX (Klein Forest)

Need to Know - Like much of the defensive side of this class, Michael Scherer's linebacker room has really taken shape over the past month. 5.8-four-star Carson Dean, who is now the Hogs' longest-tenured commit at the position after Everett Roussaw's decommitment, has emerged as one of the class' top recruiters. The addition of Oxford (Miss.) three-star Alex Sanford and last week's commitment from fellow-Texan Brad Spence have all but capped off a strong '23 showing from Scherer and defensive coordinator Barry Odom. Film Study - Carson Dean | Brad Spence

SAFETIES Recruit HT/WT Interest Rating Hometown TJ Metcalf 6-1 185 Commit Pinson, AL (Pinson Valley) Christian Ford 6-1 187 Commit McKinney, TX

Need to Know - This is a deceptively strong safety group, despite boasting just two three-stars. Both TJ Metcalf and Christian Ford are rated as 5.7, or high, three-stars, and were major pickups to the class within the past month. Though you don't see that fourth star in front of either name, the Razorbacks appear comfortable riding into the '24 cycle with the pair of Ford and Metcalf.

CORNERBACKS Recruit HT/WT Interest Rating Hometown Jaylon Braxton 6-0 170 Commit Frisco, TX (Frisco-Lone Star) RJ Johnson 6-3 180 Commit McDonough, GA (Eagle's Landing Christian) Dallas Young 6-1 180 Commit Gardendale, AL Dylan Hasz 6-0 175 Commit Bixby, OK Rickey Gibson 6-1 165 Moderate Trussville, AL (Hewitt Trussville)