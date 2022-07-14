2023 Arkansas Football Recruiting HawgBoard - Offense

We're proud to announce the newest staple of our Razorback football recruiting coverage here at HawgBeat.com - The Arkansas Football Recruiting HawgBoard. The HawgBoard is a fresh take on a recruiting classic, with closer looks at Arkansas' top offensive targets at each position, including height, weight, interest in the Hogs, film breakdowns and anything else you need to know. We'll be updating this board as the year goes on so that you can continue to have the best representation of what Arkansas' 2023 class is shaping up to look like.

QUARTERBACK Recruit HT/WT Interest Rating Hometown Malachi Singleton 6-1 217 Commit Kennesaw, GA (North Cobb)

Need to Know - Though there were rumblings that Arkansas was in the market to flip Purdue quarterback commit Rickie Collins earlier this summer, those talks have seemingly ceased. The Razorbacks appear to be content with their first QB commit as their only - and why not? After all, he was just named to the ranks of the Elite11 following a strong performance at the camp in Redondo Beach, Calif. last month. Film Study - Malachi Singleton

RUNNING BACK Recruit HT/WT Interest Rating Hometown Isaiah Augustave 6-1 190 Commit Naples, FL Javin Simpkins 5-9 183 Low Miami, FL (Norland)

Need to Know - While there are two running backs on the board here, don't hold your breath for the Hogs to land Javin Simpkins as a second commit at the position. He did include Arkansas in his final five, but I expect him to end up at either Louisville or UCF. Isaiah Augustave has dominated the offseason circuit and is a name to watch as far as potential ratings bumps among Razorback commitments. Film Study - Isaiah Augustave | Javin Simpkins

WIDE RECEIVER Recruit HT/WT Interest Rating Hometown Micah Tease 5-11 178 Commit Tulsa, OK (Booker T. Washington) Davion Dozier 6-4 185 Commit Moody, AL Joshua Manning 6-2 195 Low Lee's Summit, MO

Need to Know - Despite a receiver room that was barren for the bulk of the '23 cycle, Kenny Guiton should be feeling pretty good about his group heading into Nationally Early Signing Day in December. After Anthony Evans III's decommitment back in April, the question became "what now?" for the Razorbacks. That perceived answer for a long stretch was Arkansas legacy Joshua Manning, whose mom played basketball for the university back in the '90s. Now, with Manning seemingly headed to Manhatten, Kan. to play for the Wildcats, the staff appears more than willing to close the cycle with just two commitments in Rivals250-four-star Micah Tease and 6-foot-4 vertical-threat Davion Dozier, both of which who joined the class this month. Film Study - Micah Tease | Davion Dozier | Joshua Manning

TIGHT END Recruit HT/WT Interest Rating Hometown Luke Hasz 6-4 220 Commit Bixby, OK Shamar Easter 6-5 214 Commit Ashdown, AR Jaden Hamm 6-6 215 Commit Eudora, KS

Need to Know - This is almost inarguably Arkansas' most impressive part of its top-10 class. With two Rivals250 TEs in Luke Hasz and Shamar Easter, and high-three-star Jaden Hamm to boot, Dowell Loggains flexed his recruiting value in a big way relatively early into this class. Film Study - Luke Hasz | Shamar Easter (1) & (2)

OFFENSIVE LINE Recruit HT/WT Interest Rating Hometown Paris Patterson 6-5 330 Commit East St. Louis, MO Luke Brown 6-6 300 Commit Paris, TN (Henry County) Joey Su'a 6-5 319 Commit Bentonville, AR Vysen Lang 6-5 315 High Pike Road, AL Logan Reichert 6-7 345 Low Raytown, MO

Need to Know - This is the big question mark of the class to many. After missing out on a trio of priority OL targets in Charles Jagusah, Madden Sanker and Connor Stroh, the staff seems dead-set on adding at least one more member to this big offensive line room. That guy, I believe, almost certainly has to be Pike Road, Ala. four-star Vysen Lang. lang, who is set to take an official visit to Fayetteville when Arkansas takes on the Alabama Crimson Tide, has emerged as the frontrunner to become the next member of the Razorback class and would be a massive final addition for Sam Pittman and Cody Kennedy. Film Study - Paris Patterson | Luke Brown | Joey Su'a (1) & (2)