Despite coming up short against Jacksonville to end his sophomore season, Arkansas recruit Layden Blocker saw a great deal of growth and development against tougher competition.

“The biggest difference between my freshman year and sophomore year was the level of competition," Blocker said. "We were in a tougher conference this year and no night was a guaranteed win. Teams guarded me better compared to how teams guarded me my freshman year in the old conference.”

Even with better competition and being a focus of opponents’ defensive game plans, Blocker still managed to average 20 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals per game. Colleges have taken notice of the sophomore guard’s talent, as he has racked up eleven scholarship offers so far, including Arkansas.

“It felt good to get an offer from Arkansas. I just have to keep working and not take any offers I’ve received for granted,” Blocker said.