High three-star tight end commit Jaden Hamm made the short trip to Fayetteville on Saturday to visit for Arkansas’ 45-10 win over Georgia Southern.

The Razorbacks’ victory came behind 366 passing yards by KJ Jefferson and, while the team dominated nearly every phase of the game, one group wasn’t much of a factor in the aerial attack - tight end.

Despite the lack of involvement, Hamm isn’t worried about the issue lingering into the long-term.

“They made a statement with what versatility we have in the playbook,” Hamm said. “(Tight ends coach Dowell) Loggains and everyone told me that the TE aspect of it, we just need the more athlete-form so we don’t have to pick and choose who goes in. With me and Shamar (Easter), they think that we will be the answer to those problems.”

Of Jefferson’s 632 passing yards this season, just 43 (14.7%) of them have gone to the team’s tight ends - all to former walk-on Blake Kern. With four commitments at the position set to arrive on campus in the next two classes, Sam Pittman and his staff seem to be addressing those concerns.