2023 four-star PF Assane Diop talks recruitment, Arkansas

With just one commit so far in the 2023 recruiting class, the Razorback coaching staff is still eyeing a number of prospects to fill the remaining spots.

While that list has narrowed in recent weeks, the staff has a clear plan on who they hope to be a part of the class. One of those is top-100 big man Assane Diop.

Diop played for the Colorado Hawks this summer alongside his cousin and fellow Arkansas target Baye Fall. The pair had a successful and productive summer but now shift their focus towards school ball. Diop has already set some goals for himself for his senior season.

“I think mostly, just doing my job as a leader and helping my team,” Diop said in an exclusive interview with HawgBeat. “I think this last year, I really need to win something. A championship.”