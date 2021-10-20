2023 QB could continue Mississippi pipeline Jefferson started
Arkansas’ hot start, which shot the Razorbacks up to No. 8 in the AP Poll, has been brought to a screeching halt after falling for a third consecutive week.
Despite back-to-back losses against lower-ranked teams, the Arkansas offense has been clicking on a different cylinder of late. Though he took an unofficial visit in June, 2023 quarterback target Vic Sutton out of Madison, Miss., was in town Saturday for his first chance to see the Razorbacks in action.
“Tailgating was going on for miles leading up to the stadium,” Sutton said. “And the ‘Woo Pig Sooie’ chant most definitely (caught me off guard). I’ve never heard it in person and it was really cool.
“I thought it was amazing. The fans had the stadium loud and ready to play some football. One of the best environments I have experienced.”
