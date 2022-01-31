 HawgBeat - 2023 Rivals150 PG enjoys unofficial visit
2023 Rivals150 PG enjoys unofficial visit

Jeremiah Johnson unofficially visited Arkansas over the weekend.
Jackson Collier
HawgBeat Contributor

After signing the fourth-ranked recruiting class nationally for 2022, the Arkansas staff has shifted gears toward 2023.

One of the staff’s highest priorities of the class, three-star point guard Jeremiah Johnson, completed an unofficial visit to Fayetteville during the West Virginia matchup Saturday. Arkansas won the game as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

“(The visit) went really good," Johnson said. "I got to chop it up with all the coaches, including Coach Muss, some of the players and stuff, and then got to chop it up with Nick Smith and then he brought one of his teammates with him, too, Corey (Washington). Just chopped it up with those two and had a great time.”

Smith, a five-star signee in the Razorback’s coveted 2022 class, is no stranger to Johnson. The two have known each other since middle school.

