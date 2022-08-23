2023 Rivals150 update has Arkansas targets moving up
Rivals updated their official 2023 recruiting rankings on Tuesday, and Arkansas fans should be thrilled at where some of their prospects found themselves.
For 2023, Arkansas’s class is shaping up pretty much as expected. Although there’s only one commitment so far, the other high priority targets are trending in the right direction, with two of the prospects set to take their official visits September 16th through 18th.
As far as rankings go, three of the four top targets moved up in the rankings. Other recruits shows more variation, but what looks to be the Razorbacks’ recruiting class mostly moved up together.
Baye Fall moved up one spot from twelfth nationally to eleventh and maintained his five-star status.
Ronald Holland moved up two spots from fourteenth to twelfth, also maintaining his five-star status.
The biggest mover of the bunch came from Arkansas’ only commit so far in 2023, Layden Blocker. He moved up six spots, from 35th to 29th nationally. He’s still just on the cusp of five-star status.
Assane Diop dropped fourteen spots from 96th to 110th. He maintained his four-star ranking.
Three other targets that Arkansas has also been in contact with regularly moved up for the most part, as well.
Justin McBride was also a massive mover after an impressive showing at Peach Jam on the EYBL circuit. He moved up 49 spots from 122nd to 73rd.
Wesley Yates, who is looking to visit Fayetteville soon, moved up one spot from 24th to 23rd.
Zayden High fell after his showing at Peach Jam. He's now ranked 46th nationally, dropping eight spots from 38th.
With all of these players staying ranked firmly in the Rivals150, Razorback head coach Eric Musselman looks to continue his streak of only signing players within the Rivals150 during his tenure at Arkansas.