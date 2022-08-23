2023 Rivals150 update has Arkansas targets moving up

Rivals updated their official 2023 recruiting rankings on Tuesday, and Arkansas fans should be thrilled at where some of their prospects found themselves.

For 2023, Arkansas’s class is shaping up pretty much as expected. Although there’s only one commitment so far, the other high priority targets are trending in the right direction, with two of the prospects set to take their official visits September 16th through 18th.

As far as rankings go, three of the four top targets moved up in the rankings. Other recruits shows more variation, but what looks to be the Razorbacks’ recruiting class mostly moved up together.