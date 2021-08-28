2023 Rivals250 safety gets another look at NWA, leaves with victory
CENTERTON — Bentonville West faced a formidable foe Friday night when it welcomed Mansfield (Texas) to town for a marquee Week 0 matchup.
Arkansas target and Rivals250 safety Brenden Jordan made his impact felt on both sides of the ball for the Tigers as they rallied from an early 14-0 deficit to win 28-21.
Jordan’s stint at the running back position was a spark plug for Mansfield, punching in the tying score midway through the third quarter.
