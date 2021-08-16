 2023 TE Jaden Hamm discusses commitment to Arkansas Razorbacks
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-16 08:07:12 -0500') }} football Edit

2023 TE Jaden Hamm discusses commitment to Hogs

Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch

Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30
NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

Tight end Jaden Hamm committed to Arkansas over the weekend.
Tight end Jaden Hamm committed to Arkansas over the weekend. (Rivals.com)

**2021 FALL CAMP HQ**

The ball officially got rolling for Arkansas' 2023 recruiting class over the weekend, as the Razorbacks secured commitments from two heralded tight ends on back-to-back days.

As an in-state and top-100 prospect, Ashdown's Shamar Easter drew the most headlines when he pulled the trigger Friday, but Jaden Hamm is another high-profile recruit and he committed Saturday night.

The Eudora, Kan., native picked up his first offers in mid-December and then exploded during the spring. By the time the dust settled, he had 13 FBS offers - with all but one coming from Power Five programs like Michigan, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Penn State, Tennessee and others.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}