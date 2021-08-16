2023 TE Jaden Hamm discusses commitment to Hogs
The ball officially got rolling for Arkansas' 2023 recruiting class over the weekend, as the Razorbacks secured commitments from two heralded tight ends on back-to-back days.
As an in-state and top-100 prospect, Ashdown's Shamar Easter drew the most headlines when he pulled the trigger Friday, but Jaden Hamm is another high-profile recruit and he committed Saturday night.
The Eudora, Kan., native picked up his first offers in mid-December and then exploded during the spring. By the time the dust settled, he had 13 FBS offers - with all but one coming from Power Five programs like Michigan, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Penn State, Tennessee and others.
