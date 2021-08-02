 2023 Texas DB Naeten Jeremy-Mitchell enjoys 2nd trip to Arkansas Razorbacks
2023 Texas DB enjoys 2nd trip to Fayetteville

Naeten Jeremy-Mitchell, a 2023 defensive back from Texas, took an unofficial visit this weekend.
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
When recruiting finally opened back up in June, Naeten Jeremy-Mitchell hit the ground running with stops at five FBS programs in the Lone Star State before making his way to Arkansas.

With so many schools to see and all of them being unofficial visits, though, it was a quick trip to Fayetteville and the Class of 2023 defensive back from Temple, Texas, didn’t get the full experience.

That was corrected this weekend when he was among the 20 or so top prospects the Razorbacks invited to town for a recruiting cookout.

"Man, it was amazing,” Jeremy-Mitchell said. “It's just a blessing that they invited me out to spend some time with me. I had the chance to meet all of the coaches.

