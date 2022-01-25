2023 WR commit helping Arkansas recruit

Aiding the Razorbacks to a top-three ranking in the 2023 recruiting class is standout three-star receiver Anthony Evans III.

Evans spent his junior year using his blazing 4.44-laser timed speed to blow past Texas defenders and put those wheels on display over the weekend at the Battle Miami 7v7 Tournament. While in South Florida, Evans was helping recruit players to Fayetteville.

No matter the team, if Evans gets a crease on the gridiron he is gone. Even with opposing defenses locked onto Evans during the Rockets’ 4-6 season, he was still able to pull down 35 passes for 491 yards with three scores and took 15 handoffs for 115 yards with one trip into the end zone.

Beyond taking the top off a defense or out dragging nickels across the field, Evans can also help the Hogs out early on special teams after taking one lone punt back 70 yards for a touchdown.