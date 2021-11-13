 2024 4-star athlete KingJoseph Edwards already planning on return trip to Fayetteville
2024 4-star ATH already planning on return trip to Fayetteville

KingJoseph Edwards is a four-star recruit from Georgia.
Alex Trader • HawgBeat
Staff Writer

**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TOUGH, HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**

Arkansas has been hot on the recruiting trail lately and another target it has set its sights on is 2024 four-star athlete KingJoseph Edwards.

An early top-100 prospect in the current sophomore class, Edwards was offered by the Razorbacks back in July, but made his first trip to Fayetteville last Saturday as the Hogs downed No. 17 Mississippi State in a 31-28 thriller.

With previous visits to Texas A&M and Georgia, Fayetteville’s gameday atmosphere had some high standards to live up to for the 6-foot-3, 235-pound edge defender/tight end.

