2024 4-star ATH already planning on return trip to Fayetteville
Arkansas has been hot on the recruiting trail lately and another target it has set its sights on is 2024 four-star athlete KingJoseph Edwards.
An early top-100 prospect in the current sophomore class, Edwards was offered by the Razorbacks back in July, but made his first trip to Fayetteville last Saturday as the Hogs downed No. 17 Mississippi State in a 31-28 thriller.
With previous visits to Texas A&M and Georgia, Fayetteville’s gameday atmosphere had some high standards to live up to for the 6-foot-3, 235-pound edge defender/tight end.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news