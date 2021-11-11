2024 4-star QB has 'amazing' unofficial visit to Arkansas
It has been a busy fall for sophomore DJ Lagway and this past weekend was no different.
The four-star dual-threat quarter from Willis, Texas, threw for a season-high 202 yards in a loss to Conroe on Friday and then hopped in the car at 3 a.m. in order to make it to Fayetteville in time for Arkansas’ game against Mississippi State.
It was the seventh different school Lagway has taken a game-day visit to this year and he enjoyed the up-close view of the Razorbacks’ dramatic 31-28 win over the Bulldogs.
“I had an amazing time,” Lagway said. “All of it was amazing and I can’t wait to get back up there. It was most definitely worth the 8-hour drive.”
