2024 5-star PG in touch with Arkansas staff

The contact period for the 2024 class opened up earlier this month and, like most recruits across the country, Jason Richardson II — known as “Jase” — had a busy night and early morning.

The five-star prospect and No. 15 overall player in the Rivals150 has a lengthy list of suitors, including a lot of high-major programs, and many of them reached out as soon as they could.

“The first night was super hectic,” Jase said. “My phone was blowing up a little bit with a whole bunch of different schools calling and texting. It was a long night and a long day after that, too.”

When things finally calmed down, Richardson had been contacted by 20 schools, including Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Duke, Florida, Kentucky, Missouri, Stanford, Texas Tech, USC, and others.

He said most of the schools just wanted to let him know they were interested in recruiting him, but two programs in particular stood out to the Las Vegas product who plays at Bishop Gorman.

“Most definitely I think Arkansas stood out to me and Stanford stood out as well,” Jase said. “They just showed me a lot of love. Both schools, most of the coaching staff reached out. They just wanted to talk to me, like everybody, from head coaches to assistant coaches, they all reached out to me.”

The Razorbacks had three different coaches — head coach Eric Musselman, assistant Anthony Ruta and recruiting coordinator Ronnie Brewer — reach out to Richardson that night. The first call, though, caught him by surprise.