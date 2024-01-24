2024 Arkansas signees in final Rivals 250 update
The final iteration of the 2024 Rivals250 was released on Tuesday, and three Arkansas signees were included.
Four-star cornerback Selman Bridges, four-star defensive end Charleston Collins and four-star defensive end Kavion Henderson finished the recruiting cycle still ranked.
That number is a far cry from where Arkansas started its recruiting class, though. At the time they committed, a total of six signees were on the list.
Four-star wide receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman, now three-star cornerback Jaden Allen and four-star athlete JuJu Pope all came off the Rivals250 throughout the year.
Here’s a closer look at the three who made the final Rivals250 update.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news