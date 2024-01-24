Advertisement
2024 Arkansas signees in final Rivals 250 update

Four-star Arkansas signee Kavion Henderson.
Four-star Arkansas signee Kavion Henderson. (SoonerScoop.com/Josh McCuistion)
Daniel Fair • HawgBeat
Staff Writer
@DanFair88

The final iteration of the 2024 Rivals250 was released on Tuesday, and three Arkansas signees were included.

Four-star cornerback Selman Bridges, four-star defensive end Charleston Collins and four-star defensive end Kavion Henderson finished the recruiting cycle still ranked.

That number is a far cry from where Arkansas started its recruiting class, though. At the time they committed, a total of six signees were on the list.

Four-star wide receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman, now three-star cornerback Jaden Allen and four-star athlete JuJu Pope all came off the Rivals250 throughout the year.

Here’s a closer look at the three who made the final Rivals250 update.

