Takeaways from Arkansas' 65-62 loss to Oklahoma

FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks (12-8, 1-6 SEC) followed up their win over Georgia with a close, 65-62 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners (15-4, 2-4 SEC) on Saturday at Bud Walton Arena.

The Hogs, as they did Wednesday, overcame a double-digit deficit, but this time were unable to complete the comeback. With 12.4 seconds left in the game and Arkansas trailing by one, Johnell Davis — who finished with a team-high 18 points — missed a layup that would have given the Hogs the lead.

Oklahoma's Duke Miles grabbed the rebound, passed it ahead to Jalon Moore, and he slammed it home with less than a second left to ensure an Oklahoma win.

With the loss, Arkansas falls to 1-6 in league play. Here are some of HawgBeat's takeaways from Saturday's loss...