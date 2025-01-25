Diggs touts Arkansas bats: 'Most talented lineup I've ever seen'

“I do see the production coming," Diggs said. "I feel like that’s going to be a common case for years to come. I think it’s kind of where our game is now with so many guys coming in every single year. But, we’ve got guys who can run, guys that can bunt, guys that can hit it over the fence and I think they’re going to utilize that a lot more this year, which is awesome.”

In his most recent HOGS+ interview with Quinn Grovey and Matt Zimmerman, Diggs said the Razorbacks have the most talented lineup he's ever seen.

Arkansas senior Kendall Diggs has seen his fair share of daunting batting orders around the SEC, but where does the Diamond Hogs' 2025 lineup stack up in comparison?

Diggs, who is 100% cleared back from a torn labrum injury suffered in early 2024, according to coach Dave Van Horn, could push for a spot at first base or in the corner outfield.

During Arkansas' scrimmage Friday, Diggs played first base and didn't record a hit in two at-bats. The veteran lefty was hitting .357 before his injury in March last year, but he finished his junior campaign with a lowly .229 batting average.

Should Diggs win the starting job in the outfield, he'll likely roam the grass of Baum-Walker Stadium with 'electric' transfer Charles Davalan, nicknamed 'Chuck'.

“I love watching Charles Davalan swing the bat man, he’s electric to watch," Diggs said. "Chuck, he’s from Canada, he’s my guy. He was at Florida Gulf Coast before, another outfielder, left-handed bat, throws righty. Not a big guy, but he’s got some real, real juice with the bat. He can run.

"Plays with a lot of energy too, I think that’s why I enjoy watching him play. I remember watching his first AB and I said, ‘Woah, this kid is going to be a stud,’ and he just kept going. So yeah, I think Chuck will probably be out there strolling center field for us and I’d say that’s my guy to watch."

What isn't expected to change much for Arkansas is the prowess of its pitching staff, which features mutiple Preseason All-Americans and the Preseason SEC Pitcher of the Year in righty Gabe Gaeckle, according to Baseball America.

“Pitching-wise, I’d say the quality and the depth together, is the best I’ve ever seen, if that makes sense," Diggs said. "I mean, you can go 12, 13 guys down the line and it’s like, that dude can start at another SEC school. You know, we had Hagen, who was unbelievable right, and it’s like, that was amazing.

"But I just feel like, even considering last year, I feel like the quality of the depth, you go all the way down the line and it’s like, geez, we got some arms right now. It’s an exciting thing and it’s a good problem to have. It’s really promising and exciting for sure.”

The Razorbacks will open their season Friday, Feb. 14, against Washington State at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.