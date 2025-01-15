Diggs '100% cleared' for big return to Arkansas lineup

Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn gave a long-awaited update Wednesday on the status of senior outfielder Kendall Diggs, who suffered a torn labrum during the 2024 season.

Diggs, who exited a game against McNeese State in March with the injury, was hitting .357 at the time before finishing the year with a lowly .229 batting average.

It seems, after an offseason of recovery, the SEC veteran is on track for a major return for the Diamond Hogs.

"He's 100% cleared to do everything now," Van Horn said Wednesday. "Now, it's all about timing at the plate. Getting that bat speed back that he's had in the past. Seeing live pitching and just feeling confident...now it's not about him being part of the team, because he's going to be a big part of the team. It's just a matter of how soon. We know what he can do when he's full-go."