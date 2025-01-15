Diggs '100% cleared' for big return to Arkansas lineup

Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn gave a long-awaited update Wednesday on the status of senior outfielder Kendall Diggs, who suffered a torn labrum during the 2024 season.
Diggs, who exited a game against McNeese State in March with the injury, was hitting .357 at the time before finishing the year with a lowly .229 batting average.
It seems, after an offseason of recovery, the SEC veteran is on track for a major return for the Diamond Hogs.
"He's 100% cleared to do everything now," Van Horn said Wednesday. "Now, it's all about timing at the plate. Getting that bat speed back that he's had in the past. Seeing live pitching and just feeling confident...now it's not about him being part of the team, because he's going to be a big part of the team. It's just a matter of how soon. We know what he can do when he's full-go."
A 6-foot-0, 210-pound lefty hitter from Olathe, Kansas, Diggs was named to the All-SEC Second Team in 2023 after slashing .299/.436/.547 with 12 home runs and a team-high 63 RBIs.
"You look at what (Kendall) has done in the past, he played 50-some games last year with major tears," Van Horn said. "He's swinging the bat, he's going to hit live pitching tomorrow. When I say live pitching, not just batting practice, we're talking live pitching. So, we'll see how that goes. He's a little bit behind, but he'll get there."
Even after his 2024 injury, many expected Diggs to be selected in the 2024 MLB Draft, and his return gave Arkansas another competitive piece in a loaded outfield full of transfer portal additions.
"He's stronger than ever, even with the shoulder injury," Van Horn said. "He's had a chance to work on his lower half and he's a full-grown man now. It's time to go, and I think he's excited about being out there."
The Razorbacks will open their season Friday, Feb. 14, against Washington State at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.