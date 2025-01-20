Arkansas preseason odds to win College World Series

BetSaracen is the official mobile sports gambling partner of HawgBeat.com and they have future odds up for teams to win the 2025 College World Series.

Entering year 23 under head coach Dave Van Horn, the Arkansas Razorbacks have the third best odds (+1100) to win the College World Series. That nearly lines up with where the Diamond Hogs are being projected in preseason polls, with the most prominent preseason ranking being a No. 5 nod from D1Baseball.

Headlined by a rotation of righties in Baseball America Preseason SEC Pitcher of the Year Gabe Gaeckle and Gage Wood plus transfer lefties in Zach Root and Landon Beidelschies, the Arkansas pitching staff is set to be one of the best in the nation. Returning bats such as Wehiwa Aloy and Kendall Diggs will be joined by splash transfer additions like third baseman Brent Iredale and outfielders Charles Davalan and Logan Maxwell in the lineup.

Leading the pack at +750 odds is Tennessee, which won the 2024 College World Series after defeating Texas A&M in a three-game set at Charles Schwab Field. The Volunteers also defeated Northern Kentucky, Indiana, Southern Miss, Evansville, Florida State and North Carolina en route to the championship. Arkansas and Tennessee will meet in the 2025 regular-season finale at Baum-Walker Stadium from May 15-17.

Texas A&M is right behind Tennessee at +1000 odds and LSU has the fourth best odds at +1200. Headlining the Aggies is outfielder Jace LaViolette, while the Gators have boomstick bat Colby Shelton and other power hitters leading the way in 2024.