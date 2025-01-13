Arkansas ranked No. 5 in D1Baseball preseason poll

Fresh off their second-straight NCAA Tournament regional appearance, the Razorbacks will open the 2025 campaign as D1Baseball’s No. 5 team in the nation.

Last year was another strong regular season for head coach Dave Van Horn’s squad. The Diamond Hogs were crowned SEC West champions for the fifth time in six seasons and ninth in program history, and Arkansas earned the No. 5 national seed in the postseason as a result.

The Razorbacks fell short of their College World Series aspirations after dropping games to Kansas State and Southeast Missouri State in the Fayetteville Regional. It was the second year in a row Arkansas was eliminated in its own home regional.

Arkansas last made it to Omaha during the 2022 season, when a 2-0 loss to Ole Miss placed it just one game short of the finals.

To begin 2025, the Hogs join nine other teams from the SEC in the top 25 — No. 1 Texas A&M, No. 3 LSU, No. 4 Tennessee, No. 8 Georgia, No. 10 Florida, No. 16 Vanderbilt, No. 18 Mississippi State and No. 19 Texas.

The Razorbacks will open their season Friday, Feb. 14, against Washington State at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.