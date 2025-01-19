Razorbacks 'have a jewel' in Oregon State transfer pitcher

When Oregon State transfer right-handed pitcher Aiden Jimenez committed to Arkansas last summer, it was up in the air whether the California native would be ready to go for the 2025 season.

Jimenez, a 6-foot-3, 215-pound redshirt sophomore, redshirted in 2024 for the Beavers after missing the year due to an elbow injury. He was competing for a starting rotation spot during preseason camp before suffering the injury, which Jimenez eventually received Tommy John surgery for.

As a freshman in 2023, Jimenez appeared in 22 games with one start for a total of 38.0 innings pitched. He finished with a 5.68 ERA and a 5-2 record in that span, while striking out 35 batters and only walking seven.

Against Sam Houston in the Baton Rouge Regional of the 2023 NCAA Tournament, Jimenez tossed six scoreless innings with six punchouts and only three hits allowed.

That postseason success carried over to the summer of 2023, when Jimenez accumulated a 1.15 ERA, 12 strikeouts and two walks in 15.2 innings for the Chatham Anglers of the Cape Cod League.

Back in September, Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn said the Razorbacks hoped Jimenez would be good to go in the spring.

"(Aiden) tweaked his elbow, so he had to get that fixed," Van Horn said Sept. 5. "He’s big, strong. He would’ve been (Oregon State's) No. 2 or No. 1 pitcher if he would’ve been healthy. We’re hoping he can be healthy this year and we can either use him out of the pen or as a starter. If he’s not 100%, then we’ll get him ready for next year. He’s a talent."