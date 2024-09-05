Arkansas baseball head coach Dave Van Horn spoke to the media Tuesday about his program's offseason transfer portal haul, a class that will have the Diamond Hogs in the mix for another strong campaign during the 2025 season.

Following a 44-16 (20-10 SEC) season, the Razorbacks reloaded their roster with 10 transfer portal and six junior college additions. That group handed Arkansas a top-five transfer class in the country, according to 64analytics.

"I appreciate those guys coming to Arkansas because they all had many, many options," Van Horn said Tuesday. "There’s a lot involved when you’re talking about the transfer portal. Not only do the players need to pick the right school that really is in need at those positions. But there’s finances involved. In many cases here, these guys, they came here and they could have made more money other places."

Arkansas currently boasts a roster of 51 players, 11 more than the allowed maximum of 40 when pitchers toe the rubber for the first time in mid-February. Determining who is cut out for the SEC will be a key emphasis this fall, but Van Horn said he's just excited to see what his team has for now.

"Not really naming names, we feel like we plugged in some depth, some holes," Van Horn said. "We got a couple of experienced starting pitchers to mix in with our really good staff. Position-player wise, we brought in a couple of infielders, a couple of outfielders. Maybe three outfielders.

"So far, so good, you know. We’ve got to go out to practice and put them in game situations. We don’t expect it to be over-the-top good but guys have got to continue to get better."

Here's everything Van Horn said about his offseason additions, with notes on pitchers, infielders and outfielders: