Arkansas expected to host Oklahoma State for fall baseball exhibitions

Arkansas baseball is expected to host Oklahoma State for two fall baseball exhibitions in October.

 • Mason Choate
Four-star DT Kevin Oatis breaks down commitment to Arkansas

Arkansas' latest 2025 commitment talks with Rivals about why he chose Sam Pittman, Deke Adams and the Razorbacks.

External content
 • Sam Spiegelman
What Oklahoma State HC Mike Gundy said about Arkansas

See what Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy had to say about Arkansas.

 • Riley McFerran
What Sam Pittman said about Oklahoma State

What Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said about Oklahoma State ahead of the matchup Saturday in Stillwater.

 • Riley McFerran
Arkansas Injury Report: Latest on Armstrong, Kutas

Sam Pittman provided updates on two key offensive starters and a defensive transfer ahead of the Oklahoma State game.

 • Mason Choate

Published Sep 5, 2024
Everything Dave Van Horn said about Arkansas transfer additions
Riley McFerran  •  HawgBeat
Managing Editor
Arkansas baseball head coach Dave Van Horn spoke to the media Tuesday about his program's offseason transfer portal haul, a class that will have the Diamond Hogs in the mix for another strong campaign during the 2025 season.

Following a 44-16 (20-10 SEC) season, the Razorbacks reloaded their roster with 10 transfer portal and six junior college additions. That group handed Arkansas a top-five transfer class in the country, according to 64analytics.

"I appreciate those guys coming to Arkansas because they all had many, many options," Van Horn said Tuesday. "There’s a lot involved when you’re talking about the transfer portal. Not only do the players need to pick the right school that really is in need at those positions. But there’s finances involved. In many cases here, these guys, they came here and they could have made more money other places."

Arkansas currently boasts a roster of 51 players, 11 more than the allowed maximum of 40 when pitchers toe the rubber for the first time in mid-February. Determining who is cut out for the SEC will be a key emphasis this fall, but Van Horn said he's just excited to see what his team has for now.

"Not really naming names, we feel like we plugged in some depth, some holes," Van Horn said. "We got a couple of experienced starting pitchers to mix in with our really good staff. Position-player wise, we brought in a couple of infielders, a couple of outfielders. Maybe three outfielders.

"So far, so good, you know. We’ve got to go out to practice and put them in game situations. We don’t expect it to be over-the-top good but guys have got to continue to get better."

Here's everything Van Horn said about his offseason additions, with notes on pitchers, infielders and outfielders:

