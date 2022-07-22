2024 Arkansas target Dink Pate talks recruitment, Razorbacks

The Razorback coaching staff continues to recruit Texas hard. After landing two McDonald’s All-Americans from the Lone Star State in 2022, the staff is trying to dip into the Dallas area again for another top prospect in Dink Pate.

Just last week Arkansas offered the 2024 point guard a scholarship, and the experience shocked him.

“Now, when I got that (Arkansas) offer I was shocked,” Pate said. “The only other offer I’ve really been shocked about was Auburn, cause Jabari Smith just went pro. I mean when Arkansas called me - I did talk to Anthony Black after the offer. Once I got that Arkansas offer I was just like, ‘Psh, let’s go ahead and commit!’ You know, it’s still early on in my recruitment process, though. But Arkansas is definitely in my top five and that’s one thing that won’t ever change.”