2024 in-state DE Collins returns to Fayetteville with loaded offer sheet

He may not have any stars by his name yet, but don’t let that fool you — Charleston Collins is one of the hottest recruits in the 2024 class.

When Arkansas extended a scholarship to the Pine Bluff native back in April, it was just his second FBS offer, joining Arkansas State. Things were still a little slow after that, with Ole Miss entering the fold a few days later and then offers from Grambling State and Colorado coming in over the next month or so.

It wasn’t until this month that things really heated up on the recruiting trail for Collins, as he landed nine offers in a span of seven days. Included in that group were LSU, Michigan State, Alabama and Georgia.

"It's all been pretty fast,” Collins said. “I blew up in a matter of a week or two after a great performance at the O-line/D-line camp at LSU. My tape got around to a few different schools.

“I heard it kind of went viral on YouTube, but I haven't had a chance to see that video. It's been really good to get out on the road, seeing different coaches, different players and different people."