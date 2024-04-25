The 2024 NFL Draft officially starts on Thursday night and runs all the way through Saturday afternoon, and the Arkansas Razorbacks have multiple prospects hoping to their names called during the festivities.

Center Beaux Limmer, kicker Cam Little, guard Brady Latham, cornerback Dwight McGlothern and defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat were the lone Razorbacks invited to the NFL Combine and each have a chance to be picked through seven rounds.

Based off the latest aggregate from NFL Mock Draft Database, Limmer, Little and McGlothern have the highest odds of being picked, while Latham and Jeffcoat are generally viewed as undrafted free agents pickups.

A 41-game starter for Arkansas at both guard and center, Limmer was the highest-graded offensive lineman for the Hogs during his senior season according to Pro Football Focus (74.5). He allowed just eight sacks in his four seasons in Fayetteville and would be the second straight center taken in the draft for the Razorbacks after Ricky Stromberg was selected 97th overall last year by the Washington Commanders.

"Ultimately, Limmer's draft journey embodies the classic risk-reward scenario for teams in the market for interior linemen," NFLDraftBuzz said. "His collegiate success and combine showings hint at a high ceiling, provided he can bulk up and polish the rough edges in his game. For the team that calls his name on draft day, investing in his development could unlock a linchpin player capable of anchoring their line for years to come."

Up next in-line — or potentially even first — for a draft selection is Little, who is lauded as the top kicking prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft by most analysts. The 2023 Coaches SEC First-Teamer finished his Arkansas career as the most accurate kicker in program history by making 82.8% of his field goals (53-for-54) over his three-year career.

The final "likely" name to be picked is McGlothern, who led the Razorbacks in interceptions for the second straight year in 2023. He finished his senior campaign as the highest graded cornerback among all Power Five programs and second nationally in defensive grade according to Pro Football Focus (91.3).

"Overall, McGlothern’s skill set positions him as a potential day-three pick with upside for teams utilizing heavy zone coverages," NFLDraftBuzz said. "His ability to cover ground and play the ball at its highest point, coupled with his knack for generating turnovers, makes him an intriguing prospect. However, teams will need to weigh his athletic limitations and raw aspects of his game against his proven production and football IQ."

Latham and Jeffcoat did not make an appearance in any of the primary NFL mock drafts that HawgBeat observed, and they are both viewed as potential undrafted free agent signings.

Arkansas has had at least one player selected in every NFL Draft since 1996. The 28-year streak is the fourth-longest active streak in the SEC, trailing only Florida (72), Georgia (31) and LSU (30).

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft...