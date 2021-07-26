 Arkansas Razorbacks football has extended an offer to 2024 Lucas Lovejoy WR Parker Livingstone
football

2024 Texas WR offered on 1st day out of dead period

Parker Livingstone is the latest 2024 prospect to get offered by Arkansas.
Parker Livingstone (Twitter)
Justin Lewis • HawgBeat
The Arkansas staff wasted no time flipping the recruiting calendar from the dead period to the quiet period.

On the first day prospects could get back on campus, the Razorbacks hosted Parker Livingstone, a Class of 2024 wide receiver from Texas who is already garnering Power Five attention.

It was the second trip to Fayetteville in a one-month span for the Lovejoy High product and this time he returned to the Lone Star State with an offer from the Razorbacks. Pitt and Tennessee have also offered.

Livingstone caught up with HawgBeat after his unofficial visit and detailed his recruitment so far, which is still in the early stages.

“My size and the deep ball,” Livingstone said about what separates him from others. “I’m good with the 1-on-1s, and I’m only 15 (and already) standing 6-foot-4, 185 pounds.”

