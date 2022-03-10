2025 LB Mantrez Walker latest offer in Hogs' efforts to lock down Georgia

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

Since plucking Sam Pittman out of the Peach State, the Razorbacks have made Georgia a must-win recruiting territory. Their most recent target is 2025 prospect Mantrez Walker.

Walker, out of Buford High School (Ga.), picked up his first Division I offer from the Hogs Saturday while in town for Arkansas' March 5 Junior Day. Linebackers coach Mike Scherer played a massive role in the 6-foot, 210-pound ILB's visit to Fayetteville.

"Coach Scherer was messing with me the whole time, he was talking to me the whole time," Walker said. "Really I just liked his vibe and how he showed love. I also talked to Coach Pittman, he was a cool guy."