 HawgBeat - 2025 LB Mantrez Walker latest offer in Hogs' efforts to lock down Georgia
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-10 15:57:48 -0600') }} football

2025 LB Mantrez Walker latest offer in Hogs' efforts to lock down Georgia

Alex Trader • HawgBeat
Staff Writer
@TraderUark

Since plucking Sam Pittman out of the Peach State, the Razorbacks have made Georgia a must-win recruiting territory. Their most recent target is 2025 prospect Mantrez Walker.

Walker, out of Buford High School (Ga.), picked up his first Division I offer from the Hogs Saturday while in town for Arkansas' March 5 Junior Day. Linebackers coach Mike Scherer played a massive role in the 6-foot, 210-pound ILB's visit to Fayetteville.

"Coach Scherer was messing with me the whole time, he was talking to me the whole time," Walker said. "Really I just liked his vibe and how he showed love. I also talked to Coach Pittman, he was a cool guy."

