With so much homegrown quarterback talent among the high school ranks, one name that's flying under the radar is Little Rock Robinson signal caller Quentin Murphy, who took a gameday visit to Arkansas Saturday.

Murphy, a highly-touted member of the 2025 class, already held offers from six Power 5 programs before adding Arkansas to his sheet after a camp over the summer.

"Getting an Arkansas offer meant a lot," Murphy said. "I was really happy and excited (and) I am just blessed to have an offer from my hometown."

Despite already hearing from the likes of Auburn, Michigan State, Oregon, Pitt, Tennessee and Utah, the Razorback fan in Murphy forced him to assure himself that the moment "was real."

"I was so excited I had to celebrate after that one," Murphy said. "But I just love the Hogs and they most definitely will be in my top three."

Though he's not yet receiving quite the media hype of Kane Archer ('26) or Walker White ('24), Murphy's early interest in Arkansas is clear. In describing his play style, it's also no surprise that the Razorback staff opted to jump into the mix when they did.