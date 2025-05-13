2025 WR signee released from scholarship

2025 three-star wide receiver/tight end Jace Brown will not make it to Fayetteville after he was released from his scholarship agreement with the University of Arkansas, per reports.

Brown flipped his commitment from UCLA to Arkansas during the early signing period after high school teammate Madden Iamaleava made the same move from the Bruins to the Razorbacks. Iamaleava hit the transfer portal after going through spring practices with the Razorbacks and ultimately ended up with UCLA.