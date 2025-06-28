2026 4-star OL from Georgia commits to Arkansas

The NCAA dead period may be in effect, but the Arkansas football team is still making noise on the recruiting trail.

Buford (Ga.) 6-foot-5, 280-pound offensive lineman Ben Mubenga became the Razorbacks' 23rd commitment for the 2026 class, he announced Saturday on social media.

"The love in Fayetteville was unmatched," Mubenga told Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Sam Spiegelman.

"I knew I was going to Arkansas during my second day of the official visit," he detailed. "From the academics and the football there, the hospital ... everything felt right. It was exactly what I was looking for."

Also per Spiegelman, Arkansas pulled ahead of Florida State, Georgia Tech and NC State following the four-star prospect's official visit to Fayetteville on June 6. He initially announced that he would commit on July 7.