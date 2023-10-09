St. John Bosco defensive back and Arkansas commit Tay Lockett received his initial rating from Rivals on Friday.

Lockett was rated a 5.8 four-star recruit. He told HawgBeat he’s grateful his hard work is being noticed.

“It is a blessing,” Lockett said. “Obviously wanted to be ranked when it first came out but it is truly a blessing to know my work I put in is not going unnoticed.”

The Bellflower, California, native chose the Razorbacks on Aug. 24 over offers from Georgia, Florida State, Oregon and others.

He said when he committed he likes what head coach Sam Pittman is building at Arkansas.

“I just feel like what Coach Pittman is building out there, the way that he’s running the program, they’re going to be a national powerhouse,” Lockett said.

It’s worth noting Lockett has multiple family ties to the state of Arkansas. He has family in Cabot, Little Rock and Conway. His parents moved to Southern California from Arkansas when he was young.

So far this season, Lockett has intercepted four passes, deflected one pass and recorded 22 total tackles.

The national rankings are largely insignificant right now, as most schools don’t have any commits in the class of 2026, but Arkansas currently ranks No. 9 with Lockett and Cartersville, Georgia, offensive lineman Bear McWhorter, who has yet to receive a ranking from Rivals.