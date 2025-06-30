2026 DB flips from Oklahoma State to Arkansas

The Arkansas Razorbacks earned their 24th commitment for the 2026 class on Monday when Lancaster (Texas) three-star Victor Lincoln Jr. announced he was flipping his pledge from Oklahoma State to the Hogs on social media.

The 6-foot, 160-pound Lincoln initially committed to Oklahoma State on April 28 and also has offers from Arizona, Baylor, Boston College, Houston, Kansas State, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oregon State, SMU, Texas Tech and Vanderbilt, among others.