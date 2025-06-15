2026 DT from Georgia commits to Arkansas

Grayson (Ga.) High three-star defensive tackle Cameron McGee became Arkansas' 20th commitment for the 2026 class on Sunday night, he announced on Instagram.
The 6-foot-4, 320 pounder officially visited Arkansas during the weekend of June 6-8.
Along with Arkansas, McGee has offers including Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Missouri, South Carolina, Texas A&M and USC.
With McGee's commitment, Arkansas's 2026 class now ranks 13th nationally, fourth in the SEC. He is the fourth defensive lineman, joining Carnell Jackson, Ari Slocum and Colton Yarbrough.