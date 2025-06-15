Advertisement
Published Jun 15, 2025
2026 DT from Georgia commits to Arkansas
circle avatar
Kyle Sutherland  •  HawgBeat
Publisher

Grayson (Ga.) High three-star defensive tackle Cameron McGee became Arkansas' 20th commitment for the 2026 class on Sunday night, he announced on Instagram.

The 6-foot-4, 320 pounder officially visited Arkansas during the weekend of June 6-8.

Advertisement

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

Along with Arkansas, McGee has offers including Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Missouri, South Carolina, Texas A&M and USC.

With McGee's commitment, Arkansas's 2026 class now ranks 13th nationally, fourth in the SEC. He is the fourth defensive lineman, joining Carnell Jackson, Ari Slocum and Colton Yarbrough.

**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TROUGH, HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**