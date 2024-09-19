2026 Fayetteville DB Kyndrick Williams commits to Arkansas

Williams took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce his decision to stay home.

The Arkansas Razorbacks added to their 2026 class with a homegrown product on Thursday, as Fayetteville defensive back Kyndrick Williams announced his pledge.

The 6-foot--1, 185-pound defensive back most recently took a visit to Arkansas this past weekend for the Razorbacks' home opener against Alabama-Birmingham.

Arkansas extended the offer on July 26 at the Razorbacks' HogWild Hangout recruiting event.

Williams chose Arkansas over just one other offer so far — UNLV, which is coached by former Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom.

Williams' decision puts Arkansas at six commits in the class of 2026, which currently ranks No. 11 in the country according to Rivals.