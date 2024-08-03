Yarbrough is the No. 112 overall prospect in the 2026 Rivals250 as well as the top ranked prospect in the state of Oklahoma. He chose the Razorbacks over Oklahoma State , Georgia , Colorado , and LSU .

Durant (Okla.) four-star and Rivals250 weakside defensive end Colton Yarbrough has announced his commitment to the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The top overall prospect in the state of Oklahoma is now off the board.

Yarbough spoke with Rivals to discuss his decision.

The longevity of the staff in Fayetteville and the relationships that have been built to this point were the driving factors. He also trusts he will be developed at this position.

"They've all been really consistent since I was in eighth grade. And coach (Deke) Adams develops defensive ends there, guys you see like Landon Jackson. And it's a beautiful campus too."

The decision comes after Yarbrough made a quick visit to Arkansas a week ago, where he was able to just spend some time on campus. Coming out of that visit, he was comfortable with making the decision.

"They've always been like the top school for me to be honest, but I mean, they never tried to pressure me into committing or anything and I respect that."

Yarbrough is the fourth commitment in the 2026 class for Arkansas and the second four-star of the bunch.

The addition also propels the Razorbacks from from the No. 26 class in the cycle to No. 11.