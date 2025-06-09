Advertisement
Published Jun 9, 2025
2026 four-star linebacker commits to Arkansas
Daniel Fair  •  HawgBeat
Managing Editor
Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman made a splash on the recruiting trail on Monday as four-star linebacker Daylen Green announced his commitment to the Razorbacks.

Green, a native of Quincy, Florida, made his decision public with a post on his X account.

Arkansas got in on Green’s recruitment in January and extended the offer to him on Jan. 30. He also reported offers from Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Florida State and others.

Green is fresh off an official visit to Fayetteville and was in town last week. The close-up look at Arkansas was enough to convince him to commit.

With Green’s commitment, Arkansas now sits at 18 pledges in the class of 2026, which ranks No. 14 in the nation and fourth in the SEC.

