Published Jan 27, 2025
2026 Louisiana defensive tackle commits to Arkansas
Riley McFerran  •  HawgBeat
Class of 2026 Louisiana defensive tackle Ari Slocum has committed to Arkansas, he announced Monday.

The 6-foot-3, 309-pound interior defender visited Fayetteville on Jan. 11 for Junior Day, the same time that Arkansas offered the Union Parish Product. He is currently unrated by Rivals.

Slocum has also received offers from Missouri, Purdue, Houston, Louisiana Tech and others, and he is coming off a visit to the Tigers.

Following Slocum's commitment, the Razorbacks now have nine pledges for their No. 10 ranked class of 2026.

